Toll Brothers to Build Luxury Homes in Kissing Camels Community in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will build two new communities of single-family, luxury homes in the well-established Kissing Camels gated community in Colorado Springs.
The two Toll Brothers communities include Red Rocks at Kissing Camels, featuring luxury estate homes starting from the mid-$800,000s, and Preserve at Kissing Camels, which will offer low-maintenance, luxury homes starting from the mid-$700,000s. The communities are expected to open for sales in early 2022.
“Home buyers in our two Kissing Camels communities will have their choice of a number of distinctive home designs with options for different exteriors and designer finishes,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Group President in Colorado.
The Kissing Camels community offers breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. Residents will enjoy the nearby access to numerous recreational opportunities including hiking at Garden of the Gods Park.
The championship 27-hole Kissing Camels Golf Course is the centerpiece of the community. In addition, the resort-style community offers an optional paid membership for the clubhouse, pools, fitness center, trails, tennis and pickleball courts, spa, and more. Kissing Camels is located just minutes from Downtown and Northern Colorado Springs, featuring local shopping, dining, and entertainment. School-aged children may attend schools in Colorado Springs District 11.
The sales center for Preserve at Kissing Camels and Red Rocks at Kissing Camels will be located near Mesa Road and Hill Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80904. For more information or to get on the VIP list to receive information on home site availability and home designs, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 866-999-6822.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
The two Toll Brothers communities include Red Rocks at Kissing Camels, featuring luxury estate homes starting from the mid-$800,000s, and Preserve at Kissing Camels, which will offer low-maintenance, luxury homes starting from the mid-$700,000s. The communities are expected to open for sales in early 2022.
“Home buyers in our two Kissing Camels communities will have their choice of a number of distinctive home designs with options for different exteriors and designer finishes,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Group President in Colorado.
The Kissing Camels community offers breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. Residents will enjoy the nearby access to numerous recreational opportunities including hiking at Garden of the Gods Park.
The championship 27-hole Kissing Camels Golf Course is the centerpiece of the community. In addition, the resort-style community offers an optional paid membership for the clubhouse, pools, fitness center, trails, tennis and pickleball courts, spa, and more. Kissing Camels is located just minutes from Downtown and Northern Colorado Springs, featuring local shopping, dining, and entertainment. School-aged children may attend schools in Colorado Springs District 11.
The sales center for Preserve at Kissing Camels and Red Rocks at Kissing Camels will be located near Mesa Road and Hill Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80904. For more information or to get on the VIP list to receive information on home site availability and home designs, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 866-999-6822.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Contact
Toll Brothers ColoradoContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
Categories