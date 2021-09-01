VPG Foil Resistors New Space-Saving Flip Chip Resistor is Released by New Yorker Electronics
The VPG Ultra High Precision Z1 Foil Technology Flip Chip Resistor with Standoff Delivers a Load Life Stability of 0.01% (100 ppm) with TCR of ±2.5 ppm/°C
Northvale, NJ, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new FRFS0402 Series VPG Ultra High Precision Z1 Foil Technology Flip Chip Resistor. With its standoff terminal construction for mounting reliability, the FRFS provides a load life stability of 0.01% (100 ppm) with a TCR of ±2.5 ppm/°C.
The FRFS has a non-inductive, non-capacitive design. It is based on the new generation Z1 Foil Technology of Precision Foil resistor elements by Vishay Precision Group (VPG). The VPG FRFS Flip Chip configuration provides a substantial PCB space saving as compared to a surface mount chip with wraparound terminations. VPG considers it to be the smallest SMD resistor with real ultra high-precision performance.
The standoff construction allows visual inspection of the solder connection after mounting, which is impossible in standard flip chip construction due to close attachment to the PCB. In addition, this construction increases the rated power, due to the increased heat dissipation through the thick terminals.
To acquire a precision resistance value, the Bulk Metal® Foil chip is trimmed by selectively removing built-in shorting bars. To increase the resistance in known increments, marked areas are cut, producing progressively smaller increases in resistance. This method reduces the effect of hot spots and improves the long-term stability of Bulk Metal Foil resistors.
The FRFS Series boasts a resistance range of 170Ω to 1k Ω, including every value within this range. It is available in five different tolerant ranges from ±0.05% through ±1.0% and supplies power to 75mW.
The unique non-hotspot design features more robust solder pads and increases the power rating – field-proven for two years. The FRFS0402 is ideal for demanding applications such as 5G, fiberoptics data transmission networks or high temperature sensors. Its gold-finished solderable terminals are intended for high-temperature applications (above 200°C).
Features & Benefits:
• Temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR): ± 2.5ppm/°C Max (- 55 °C to + 125 °C, + 25 °C ref.)
• Resistance range: 170 Ω up to 1 kΩ
• Tolerance: to ± 0.05 % (500 ppm)
• Power rating: 75 mW at + 70 °C
• Load life stability: ± 0.01% typical at 70 °C, 2000h (rated power)
• Non-inductive, non-capacitive design
• Short Time Overload ≤ 0.01 % (100 ppm)
Applications
• Medical
• Automatic Test Equipment (ATE)
• Measurement systems
• Telecommunications
• Weighing systems
• Laboratory
• Industrial
• High Temperature Applications
Prototype quantities are available through New Yorker Electronics. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies VPG Bulk Metal Foil Resistors (Surface Mount & Through Hole), Power Current Sensors, Hermetically Sealed Resistors, Voltage Dividers and Networks, Trimmers, High Temperature Resistors and Hybrid Chips and PRND.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
