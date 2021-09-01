THINKWARE Announces Labor Day Dash Cam Promotion
Many of THINKWARE’s best-selling dash cams will be on sale for Labor Day.
San Francisco, CA, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE today announced new dash cam discounts to mark the occasion of Labor Day. From August 30th to September 6th, discounts on THINKWARE’s top dash cams can be found at many of the places THINKWARE dash cams are sold, including its website, Amazon, Best Buy and other select online specialty retailers.
During this limited promotional period, the following models are on sale, including:
- U1000: The flagship U1000 delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. It can also be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection on the road
- X1000: The latest touch screen dash cam from THINKWARE, featuring front and rear 2K QHD (Quad High Definition) recording, Ultra Night Vision 3.0, and Ultra-low Power Parking Mode Technology.
- Q800 PRO and QA100: A high end dash cam capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and road safety warning system supported.
- X700: Equipped with easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.
- F200 PRO: One of the newest dash cams from THINKWARE, this versatile dual-channel dash cam includes features such as Super Night Vision, time-lapse photography in parking mode and a full HD rear camera.
- FA200: A versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi.
- F70: Save on this entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.
- M1 Motorsports Cam: A deal for outdoor enthusiasts, the M1 is for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, and comes equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization.
- iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, iVolt Mini External Battery increases the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“For many, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. But it also the start of unpredictable changes in road and weather conditions as fall begins and with winter right around the corner,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. "Labor Day is a good time to take an inventory of whether your vehicle is ready for the seasonal changes that affect driving. THINKWARE dash cams should be at the top of the list of items to help prepare, offering the latest technology and advanced features that offer protection while driving in even the toughest road conditions.”
For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications and Car Device.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
