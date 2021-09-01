CEE Receives Commendation from the Commonwealth of Virginia
McLean, VA, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is honored to have been recognized with a proclamation from Virginia’s State Senate and House of Delegates. CEE has provided 38 years of STEM opportunities to outstanding high school scholars and teachers in the Commonwealth.
“The Center for Excellence in Education thanks the General Assembly for the recognition of the Center’s work to strengthen STEM education in Virginia,” said CEE President Joann P. DiGennaro. “The Center looks forward to continued success in bringing opportunities and resources to underserved STEM students and teachers across the state.”
The commendation recognizes that CEE offers all its programs at no cost to participants, thereby promoting access to underserved and less advantaged students and teachers. Students throughout the Commonwealth have benefited from access to educational opportunities provided by CEE, and a significant number of teachers in the Commonwealth have participated in additional training and support offered to improve their professional development and the quality of education for all students in the Commonwealth.
Virginia Delegate Mark Keam (35th District) presented CEE with the signed commendation on July 15. During CEE’s 2021 Annual Congressional Luncheon he also gave remarks. A recording may be viewed on YouTube.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). Visit CEE’s website, https://www.cee.org.
Media Contact: Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237 or tflavell@cee.org
Follow CEE on Twitter @CEE1983
