MacCase Begins Shipping of 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case
Long awaited update for Premium Leather Gen 5 12.9-inch Folio delivers enhanced user experience and better integration.
Carlsbad, CA, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MacCase announced it has begun shipping its 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th generation folio case along with a new design for the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch. The new designs were on pre-order and are now both in stock.
The 2021 models make upgrades to the polymer tray that holds the Apple tablet in the case.
“It’s great to finally have both our Premium Leather 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro 5thgeneration case and the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro 3rdgeneration case in stock and shipping. Our customers are extremely patient and I would like to thank them for that. We know that these new designs deliver on our promise to provide world class quality with the best user experience for the 2021 iPad Pro tablets,” stated Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The 2021 11-inch model features a new tray that allows for easier pairing of the Apple Pencil with the tablet. The 5thgeneration 12.9-inch iPad Pro Folio addresses the small changes Apple made to the speaker location compared to the 4thgeneration model. The new design will be offered in 2 versions. One version is a “clean” front cover design and the other features circular attachment points for MacCase’s Magnetic Accessory System. This system allows customers to quickly and easily add and remove 4 optional accessories to the front of the cover. More information can be found at the company’s website, https://www.mac-case.com/collections/ipad-folio-cases.
About MacCase
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at Staples,com, B&H Camera, ClickHere2Shop.com, Shopladder.com, Walmart.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from https://www.mac-case.com.
Contact
Jody K. Deane
760-602-0807
mac-case.com
