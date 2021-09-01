Steve Muehler Commercial Insurance to Launch Its "Alternative Risk Transfer Market" in the Spring of 2022
Steve Muehler Commercial Insurance, a California Licensed Insurance Brokerage, today announced that the firm is launching its “Alternative Risk Transfer Market” Nationwide in the Spring of 2022.
Los Angeles, CA, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to Steve Muehler, “We chose to launch our Alternative Risk Transfer Market early next year with the expectation that the post COVID-19 insurance markets will drive insurers and reinsurers to seek new ways to pass on their risks to third parties. The main purpose of our Alternative Risk Transfer Market, or ARTM, is to transfer insurer’s risks through the securitization of ‘Catastrophe Bonds’, ‘Insurance Linked Securities’ and ‘reinsurance sidecars’, each of which will trade on Loss Warranties and Derivative Contracts. We plan over the next few months to implement our already announced market for ‘Captives’ but expand that to include ‘Life Insurance Linked Securitization,’ ‘Longevity Risky Transfer’ and some other alternative risk financing techniques that we are still working on.”
Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance Brokerage is licensed by the California Department of Insurance (License Number 4093099). Additional information can be found at www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com.
The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.
