On Exhibit: Linework

Tokyo, Japan, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- √K Contemporary (Root K Contemporary) is proud to announce its upcoming exhibition Linework. On view from August 28 (Sat.) on through September 20 (Mon.), the group show features over 150 works by 16 established to emerging artists.
About Linework
The crux of Linework stems from the fundamental role of lines in “drawings” as a liberal form of expression.
Inspired by the ideas of the avant-garde calligrapher, Nankoku Hidai, the exhibition’s premise originates from his notion of “Shin sen (spirit line).” Nankoku, who argued that “the essence of ... calligraphy is the expression which depends on a disciplined stroke regardless of the medium”(1), viewed the lines as a full and sufficient vehicle for expression. Forging the “avant-garde calligraphy” movement, Nankoku broke away from the traditions of an orthodox artform and launched an unprecedented and continued wave of innovation.
With this, Linework invites viewers to re-examine the act of drawing through the fundamental role of the line. The deceptively simple act of line-making is a crucial device that evolves with each artist and can differ greatly upon how, where and when they’re drawn. An exhibition that, in essence, strives for the continuation of Hidai's lifelong endeavor, Linework was planned with the hopes of breaking past conventions for the development of new, liberated modes of thought and expression. By addressing the line as an unbound expression of infinite possibility, Linework welcomes viewers to discover the point at which line becomes art.
(1) Sōfū Okabe, "Hidai and His Work" (chapter translated by Audie Bock), in Hidai Nankoku sakuhinshu, ed. Hidai Nankoku (Yokohama: Shogaku-in Shuppan-bu [Shogakuin Publications], 1987), 230.
Exhibition Highlights
- The Calligrapher’s Line
Hidai Nankoku’s calligraphy transcends traditional assumptions about words. Blurring the boundaries between writing and painting, his legacy of “Shin sen (spirit line)” compelled the re-evaluation of the medium. Furthermore, in addition to Hidai’s sketches, the exhibition offers works by the late, internationally acclaimed avant-garde calligrapher, Toko Shinoda.
- Drawings of Postwar Japan
The end of the Second World War marked a turning point for Japanese art. Since then, numerous artists have adopted the drawing medium. From Hiroshi Fujimatsu to Toshimitsu Imai, Waichi Tsutaka, Kiyoshi Hamada, and more, Linework features works by the vanguards of who shaped and popularized the face of the medium.
Known for his numerous Yomiuri Independent exhibition distinctions and his iconic "Hitogata (figure)” and "Tabibito (Traveler)” motifs, Linework offers Hiroshi Fujimatsu’s rich and intricate drawings from the 1950’s to 90’s.
Another highlight is the Drawings of Kiyoshi Hamada, who, despite starting his career in the 70’s as a printmaker, shocked audiences with his sudden production of the series in 80’s. An exploration of physical change, Drawing utilizes a form of sedimentation with pencil and paper. Exposing the materiality of its medium, Hamada’s meticulously drawn accumulation of single pencil lines amasses into a complete, lead surface and transforms, both, the paper, and pencil into an uncanny, metallic object.
- The Lines of Mid-Career to Emerging Artists
Linework’s diverse lineup offers a distinct selection of “lines” by artists associated with a range of differing genres. Among which are the new drawings of Kanji Yumisashi, whose mural for the Taro Okamoto Memorial Museum courtyard is exhibited as part of the Watarium Art Museum’s Ripple Across the Water 2021 exhibition. In addition to the works of Kosuke Ikeda, whose budding and diverse oeuvre spans from conceptual writing to painting, and the works of emerging artists, the exhibition is an opportunity for viewers to explore the endless possibilities of a line.
Exhibition Details
Exhibition Title｜Linework
Exhibiting Artists｜Asako Hoshikawa, C-Botsu, Fumiaki Akahane, Naoto Kumagai, Nankoku Hidai, Kanji Yumisashi, Kiyoshi Hamada, Kosuke Ikeda, Nankoku Hidai, Pelonmi, Rie Ono, Sohyun Park, Tanpakushitsu, Toko Shinoda, Toshimitsu Imai & Waichi Tsutaka.
Exhibiting Works｜Over 150 works.
Dates｜8.28 (Sat.) - 9.20 (Mon.) (Closed Sundays & Mondays. Open on Public Holidays)
Admittance｜Free
Venue & Organizer｜√K Contemporary* (6 Minamicho, Shinkuku-ku, Tokyo)
Tel: +81 (0)3-6280-8808 | Email: info@root-k.jp | URL: https://root-k.jp
Exhibition HP｜https://root-k.jp/exhibitions_en/sen_no_katachi_linework
Ocula Page｜https://ocula.com/art-galleries/k-contemporary/exhibitions/contemporary-drawing-exhibition-tentative-title/
Artsy Page｜https://www.artsy.net/show/k-contemporary-1-linework
Support｜Tenrai Shoin Co. Ltd, CAVE-AYUMIGALLERY
*Depending on the state of COVID-19, details are subject to change. All visitors will be asked to co-operate with mask wearing and hand disinfection.
