Digital Applications for On-Body Devices Discussed at Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2021

London, United Kingdom, September 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The upcoming conference in October will consider key developments in the wearable injectors field, including the enhanced demand for on-body injectors and digitalised health as the pandemic highlights the need for self-administered at-home care, managing sustainability in the field, and opportunities for development in oncology.You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/pr5PRCOMOvercoming the Divide Between Telemedicine and Clinic with High-fidelity Data and Low Impact DevicesContemporary medicine has become increasingly reliant on cutting edge tools and treatments which are built out within large medical centers - requiring patients to come to the care they need.This care model is not adequate for those whom are disadvantaged by traditional health disparities, those whom are aging in place and, evidenced by the global pandemic, those whom we need to reduce the probability of acquiring a communicable disease.The National Cancer Institute and, more broadly, the U.S. National Institutes of Health have been developing and funding initiatives aimed at moving the needle towards bringing care-to-patient.This session will focus on these efforts and the strategy behind them for the future of remote patient monitoring.Christopher Hartshorn, Program Director, Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, National Cancer Institute of the U.S. National Institutes of HealthDigital Product Development - Connecting the team as well as the deviceCase Study: Illustrating how the development process for digital medical devices requires effective collaboration across a wide range of technical disciplinesThe challenges that this can presentStrategies to address these challengesChris Hurlstone, Director of Engineering, Team ConsultingWearable injectors and digital applicationsHow to reconcile the areas drug development, medical device and advanced digital applicationsDevelopment, LCM and regulatory strategy, from data collection to medical devicesNorbert Lauber, Head Autoinjector & Large Volume Delivery Systems, NovartisRegister online: www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/pr5PRCOM