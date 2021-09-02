On-Body Biosensors: a Human Factors Development Approach
SMi Reports: Exploring therapeutic applications of connected on-body devices at Medical Wearables for Biosensors conference.
London, United Kingdom, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Biosensors and wearable devices are gaining substantial interest due to their opportunities to offer continuous and reliable physiological information allowing for better support of patient needs.
Join us in October to uncover the evolving research into smart vaccines for COVID-19 and accelerating accessibility of new wearable technologies.
You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/pr5PRCOM
Key sessions not to be missed at Medical Wearables for Biosensors USA conference:
On-body biosensors: A human factors development approach
What’s new in On-Body Biosensor Technology
Meeting the needs by being Patient Centric
Updated Human Factors regulation
Biosensor Life Cycle Management embraces cutting edge Innovation
Jim Leamon, Director of Biologics Device Development, Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Technology and design considerations in developing easy to- adopt user centric digital health products
Creating easy to adopt user centric products through smart utilization of sensor and technology fundamentals
Software update considerations and minimize life cycle management complexity
Understand societal and behaviour imprints to develop solutions with easier adoption and simple learning curve for patient
User centric design considerations in product design beyond the patient
Jason Song, Chief Technology Officer, SureMed Technologies, Inc.
Biosensor Spotlight: Wireless implantable sensors for cardiovascular applications
Implantable technologies
QURA’s unique design concept and attributes
Application landscape
Data driven therapeutics
William Hendren, CEO, QURA, Inc.
Early bird offer - Register by 30th September and save £100. Register online www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/pr5PRCOM
Proudly Sponsored by Celanese and in partnership with Medical Design Briefs
#SMiBiosensors
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:
hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Join us in October to uncover the evolving research into smart vaccines for COVID-19 and accelerating accessibility of new wearable technologies.
You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/pr5PRCOM
Key sessions not to be missed at Medical Wearables for Biosensors USA conference:
On-body biosensors: A human factors development approach
What’s new in On-Body Biosensor Technology
Meeting the needs by being Patient Centric
Updated Human Factors regulation
Biosensor Life Cycle Management embraces cutting edge Innovation
Jim Leamon, Director of Biologics Device Development, Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Technology and design considerations in developing easy to- adopt user centric digital health products
Creating easy to adopt user centric products through smart utilization of sensor and technology fundamentals
Software update considerations and minimize life cycle management complexity
Understand societal and behaviour imprints to develop solutions with easier adoption and simple learning curve for patient
User centric design considerations in product design beyond the patient
Jason Song, Chief Technology Officer, SureMed Technologies, Inc.
Biosensor Spotlight: Wireless implantable sensors for cardiovascular applications
Implantable technologies
QURA’s unique design concept and attributes
Application landscape
Data driven therapeutics
William Hendren, CEO, QURA, Inc.
Early bird offer - Register by 30th September and save £100. Register online www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/pr5PRCOM
Proudly Sponsored by Celanese and in partnership with Medical Design Briefs
#SMiBiosensors
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:
hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Jinna Sidhu
(0) 20 7827 6088
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/pr5PRCOM
Jinna Sidhu
(0) 20 7827 6088
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/pr5PRCOM
Categories