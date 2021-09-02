Idaho Trust Bank Continues Growth, Names Garcia Chief Lending Officer
Boise, ID, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Prohaska, chairman and chief executive officer of Idaho Trust Bank, announced the hiring of Mike R. Garcia as chief lending officer. Garcia comes to Idaho Trust Bank with nearly 20 years of banking experience including most recently a senior vice president and commercial market manager.
In 2019 and 2020 Garcia was recognized by his local Certified Development Corporation for making the “Largest SBA 504 Loan” in the United States. He has expertise with commercial lending, treasury management, construction financing, SBA lending and nonprofit financing. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Phoenix and will soon be graduating from the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.
His passion for positive community impact led to him being named to several boards including being a past planning commissioner and founding board member of a chapter of the Boys and Girls Club. “Mike’s experience and interest in being involved in the local community makes him a perfect fit for Idaho Trust Bank,” Prohaska said. “We are excited about the impact he will make here.” As chief lending officer Garcia will lead the bank’s growing commercial lending business.
For more information about Idaho Trust Bank visit www.idahotrust.com
About Idaho Trust Bank (www.idahotrust.com)
Idaho Trust Bank specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service with a solid commitment to responsiveness and action. Founded in 1994, Idaho Trust has full-service banking and wealth management offices in two Idaho locations, as well as a trust office in Las Vegas. Idaho Trust Bank offers consumer, business and commercial banking, along with private banking and wealth management, including investment, trust, and brokerage services. The bank offers a complete line of banking products for individuals, professional practices, and businesses.
In 2019 and 2020 Garcia was recognized by his local Certified Development Corporation for making the “Largest SBA 504 Loan” in the United States. He has expertise with commercial lending, treasury management, construction financing, SBA lending and nonprofit financing. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Phoenix and will soon be graduating from the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.
His passion for positive community impact led to him being named to several boards including being a past planning commissioner and founding board member of a chapter of the Boys and Girls Club. “Mike’s experience and interest in being involved in the local community makes him a perfect fit for Idaho Trust Bank,” Prohaska said. “We are excited about the impact he will make here.” As chief lending officer Garcia will lead the bank’s growing commercial lending business.
For more information about Idaho Trust Bank visit www.idahotrust.com
About Idaho Trust Bank (www.idahotrust.com)
Idaho Trust Bank specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service with a solid commitment to responsiveness and action. Founded in 1994, Idaho Trust has full-service banking and wealth management offices in two Idaho locations, as well as a trust office in Las Vegas. Idaho Trust Bank offers consumer, business and commercial banking, along with private banking and wealth management, including investment, trust, and brokerage services. The bank offers a complete line of banking products for individuals, professional practices, and businesses.
Contact
Idaho Trust BankContact
Emily Turner
208-350-2052
idahotrust.com
Emily Turner
208-350-2052
idahotrust.com
Categories