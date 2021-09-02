Signify’s Advance Xitanium LED Drivers Featured in Latest Lighting Newsletter
Signify’s Advance Xitanium LED Drivers are featured in this month’s Lighting newsletter from Future Electronics.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring versatile LED Drivers from Signify in this month's FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter.
Signify Advance Xitanium LED drivers address the growing demand for controllability and flexibility with many configurable features such as a unique dimming interface, multiple output current choices, SimpleSet programming, ComfortFade and more. These long-lasting and low-maintenance Xitanium LED drivers enable luminaire manufacturers to streamline logistics without compromising on performance, and they achieve remarkable energy savings and CO2 reductions with dimming.
Xitanium Indoor models are compatible with standard 0-10V dimming systems to deliver reliably smooth dimming performance down to a minimum of 1%. These drivers feature SimpleSet technology, precise tuning of drive currents, selectable dimming curves and adjustable minimum dimming levels. This simplifies the design of linear fixtures with desired lumen levels to suit the application.
The Xitanium Outdoor portfolio covers a wide range of solutions to operate LED systems in outdoor applications. These drivers are designed for hard-wired integration into outdoor luminaires for the most rugged applications. They operate to specification under wide temperature and electrical ranges to ensure reliability.
To learn more, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/signify-north-america-the-advance-xitanium-drivers. To see the entire portfolio of Signify products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
The Lighting newsletter is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced innovations. To receive upcoming issues of the Lighting newsletter, and to stay up to date with the latest lighting innovations, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
