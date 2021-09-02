KPi-Tech Scales Up in US Healthcare IT Services
KPi-Tech has introduced new software development, integration and interoperability services in Healthcare IT domain.
Hyderabad, India, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- KPi-Tech Services Pvt. Ltd., an IT services company has introduced a new range of IT services for the Healthcare domain. KPi-Tech will provide highly interoperable custom-made software services for the following:
1. EHR/EMR
2. HIS
3. PMS
4. DICOM/PACS
With the mission to empower Providers, Clinicians and Consumers KPi-Tech will also integration services to boost Interoperability in healthcare as follows:
1. Health Information Exchange Software Solutions
2. HL7 Integration services
3. FHIR Integration Solutions
4. Mirth Integrations Solutions
Of the company’s recent launch, KPi-Tech’s CEO, Kishore Pendyala said, "A global surge in demand for remote healthcare solutions is trending now. I'm delighted to extend our healthcare IT services and support in the US region."
KPi-Tech will also provide comprehensive software level support for lifetime systems interoperability, interface customization, and maintenance:
- Cloud Hosting
- Remote IT Infrastructure Monitoring and Management
- Backup and Disaster Recovery
- Applications Management
- 24×7 Help Desk
- Compliance Standards
For more information on KPi-Tech's US Healthcare IT Services, please visit: www.kpitechservices.com.
About KPi-Tech:
KPi-Tech is one of the leading software development services providers in the global market. Our team of professionals is experienced in developing exceptional applications suitable for multiple industries and sectors, including US Healthcare Services. You can opt for our trusted integrating solutions such as Software Development, DevOps, Cybersecurity, Q/A Testing, Cloud Services, and Healthcare Interoperability.
Contact
Kishore Pendyala
+1 302-451-9598
kpitechservices.com
+91-8888807127
