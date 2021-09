MTS' Sarantos Remembers September 11th on 20th Anniversary Tribute

New York, NY, September 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MTS Management Group's Sarantos continues to pour out his prolific soul in words and music. With monthly singles, poems, lyric and official music videos, and chapters from his books being released nonstop, the chart-topping artist remains as reflective as ever on his latest, “911 & The Fallen.” The song is a twentieth anniversary tribute to those who lost their lives during the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks on America. Bookended by a 911 emergency soundbyte, Sarantos delivers a heart-wrenching memoriam, remembering both victims and heroes of the tragic events.Sarantos says, “I have mixed feelings on this extremely experimental song. On the one hand, I think it’s heartfelt and well done. But, I find it hard to listen to this kind of song more than once. The subject matter is very somber and a little difficult to hear…All I tried to accomplish was an homage to the heroes of that day. I sang it softly, almost hauntingly. The melody is meant to take the listener away to another world…”“Pale panic as the day turned blackMillions broken watching their screensTrying to make sense of the messPraying for loved one and their dreamsAll the while cops n’ firefightersTrusted their instincts (Put) their life on the lineWhy do we always forget?They’re heroes…they do this all the time”–Sarantos, “911 & The Fallen”Watch the lyric video at https://youtu.be/Uitur8LF5CcWebsite: http://www.melogia.com/Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SarantosmelogiaTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/sarantosmelogiaYouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/SarantosMelogiaInstagram: www.instagram.com/sarantosmelogiaiTunes & Apple Connect: http://bit.ly/SarantosAppleStoreSpotify: https://play.spotify.com/artist/0fSzbfDxSHL10T1ryPsRLQ