ALFA Clothiers Adds Norfolk State Running Back Rayquan Smith to Its Roster
Virginia Based Luxury Clothing Brand taps NCAA Collegiate Athlete as a Brand Spokesperson
Norfolk, VA, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ALFA Clothiers, a luxury made-to-measure clothing brand for men and women based in Chesapeake, VA and Norfolk State football player Rayquan Smith have agreed to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with the brand.
ALFA Clothiers is excited to complete an endorsement deal with it’s first NCAA athlete, following the landmark June 29th US Supreme Court ruling that permits college athletes to earn income from their Names – Images – and – Likenesses (NIL).
“Having Rayquan Smith to partner with us as our first NIL endorsement is truly exciting,” said Roxanne Smith, CEO and Founder of ALFA Clothiers. "Partnering with an HBCU athlete, from Norfolk State, makes this even more special. Rayquan possesses high academic and leadership skills on and off the field which align perfectly with the ALFA Clothiers brand. Our partnership provides Rayquan an additional platform to further build his personal brand, benefit financially, all while being able to wear the best luxury looks."
Smith, coming off an impressive 2019 freshman campaign as Norfolk State's second leading rusher, hopes to lead the Spartans to the MEAC championship, in his sophomore season.
"This is one of my favorite partnerships. One of the reasons I’m in the NIL space is to support local minority-owned businesses, so I’m thrilled to partner with AFLA Clothiers and our NSU ties make the partnership even more special. I can’t wait to wear their high-quality custom garments before games and during fraternity events," said Rayquan Smith.
Morris Smith
757-504-2532
ALFAClothiers.com
Categories