The Shift to Fish Shack is Growing Serious Momentum
Interest in the updated brand coming from all markets.
Edmonton, Canada, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The growth of Canada's largest seafood restaurant chain has been spurred on by a change in how consumers are eating out. Joey’s Fish Shack's focus on the experience has drawn the attention of restaurateurs nation-wide.
“Our restaurant has grown up. It’s less cafeteria and far cozier,” says Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd. “Our restaurant décor makes for a more welcoming feel."
Another new Joey’s has evolved in the west end of Edmonton. The opening of Joey’s Fish Shack in Terra Losa in August 2021 makes 8 new Joey’s Fish Shacks in less than a year.
“Our plans include expansion across the country. We have interest from all markets,” added Klassen, "Fish & Chips is our strength but our new menu has a mix of entrees that appeal to food lovers everywhere."
Located just north of West Edmonton Mall, Joey’s Fish Shack brings amazing seafood, fish & chips, and a series of new flavour profiles popular across generations. Customers experience a newly thought-out menu and some design changes to make you feel comfy with your group.
“Our social media is on target,” said Dave Holland, VP of Marketing. “Customers are able to engage with us at the store level and connect with our vibe.”
About Joey's Fish Shack
Calgary-based Joey's Fish Shack is the new player in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Joey’s carries with it, the reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's Fish Shack franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a trendy, community-based family restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 43 restaurants in Canada. In 2021, the company celebrates 36 years serving Canada’s favourite fish & chips.
For more information, please contact:
Mr. Joe Klassen, Senior Partner, Joey’s Restaurants, joe@joeys.ca
Mr. Dave Holland, VP of Marketing, Joey’s Restaurants, 403.513.1320, dave.holland@joeys.ca
Contact
Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.Contact
Dave Holland
403-243-4584
https://joeysfishshack.ca
Categories