Axiomtek Introduces IP66/IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel PCs with Rich I/O Options - GOT815W-511 and GOT812W-511
The durable design paired with unrivaled performance allows the IP66/IP69K-Rated GOT815W-511 and GOT812W-511 to thrive in a wide variety of settings ranging from heavy-duty outdoor applications to food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.
City of Industry, CA, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to introduce the GOT815W-511 and GOT812W-511, the 15.6-inch and 12.1-inch stainless steel fanless touch panel computers powered by the Intel® Core™ i5-7300U processor (code name: Kaby Lake). The highly reliable touch panel PCs are completely waterproof with IP69K/IP66 level of protection. These systems are able to endure harsh environmental conditions such as corrosion thanks to their strong, yet sleek full-grade 316 stainless steel enclosures. This durable design paired with unrivaled performance allows the GOT815W-511 and the GOT812W-511 to thrive in a wide variety of settings ranging from heavy-duty outdoor applications to food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.
The GOT815W-511 adopts a 15.6-inch FHD TFT flat bezel LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, while the GOT812W-511 utilizes a 12.1-inch WXGA TFT flat bezel LCD display with 1280 x 800 resolution. Both systems come with 400 nits of brightness and the choice of a projected capacitive touchscreen or 5-wire flat resistive touchscreen. For reliable operation, the panel PCs feature five IP66-rated M12-type I/O connectors; a wide range power input of 9V to 36V DC; a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +50°C; and the ability to and withstand vibration up to 1G.
Axiomtek’s GOT815W-511 and GOT812W-511 offer rich I/O options, including two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, one Gigabit LAN (with Intel® Ethernet controller I210-IT) and one M12-type DC power connector. Moreover, the all-in-one industrial panel PCs come with one 260-pin DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slot for up to 16GB of system memory and offer a choice of either one 2.5" SSD HDD or one 2.5" SATA HDD for additional storage. Both panel PCs include one full-size and one half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot to seamlessly facilitate real time communication. They also support the VESA mount and are compatible with Windows® 10 and Windows® 10 IoT.
“The GOT815W-511 and GOT812W-511 have a full grade 316 stainless steel enclosure, IP66/IP69K ratings, wide temperatures, and a wide voltage input. These systems are designed to serve the needs of diverse industrial applications in harsh environments,” says Wesley Lee, the product manager of the Touch Panel Computer Division at Axiomtek. “The ruggedized panel computers adopt a rounded corner design and a seamless flat front bezel, creating a sleek design that does not sacrifice durability.”
Axiomtek’s GOT815W-511 and GOT812W-511 are now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
-15.6" FHD TFT flat bezel LCD display (GOT815W-511)
-12.1" WXGA TFT flat bezel LCD display (GOT812W-511)
-IP66/IP69K-rated (NEMA 4X) water/dust/corrosion-proof design
-Full stainless steel enclosure with type 316
--20°C to +50°C wide operating temperature range
-Fanless design with Intel® Core™ i5-7300U processor (code name: Kaby Lake)
-Optional Wi-Fi/3G kit for wireless network connectivity
-9 to 36 VDC wide range power input
-Supports VESA mount
-M12 type connectors for harsh environments
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
