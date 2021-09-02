SDS Capital Group Selects SocialSellinator as Social Media Marketing Agency of Record
San Jose, CA, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SocialSellinator, the digital marketing agency that drives business success, today announced it was selected as the Search Engine Optimization (SEO), social media strategy and management, and content writing service agency of record for the SDS Capital Group. SDS Capital Group is dedicated to launching and managing exceptional impact funds since 2001, located in Los Angeles, CA.
Following a thorough review of their services, SocialSellinator was selected to conduct Search Engine Optimization (SEO), social media strategy and management, and content writing to increase organic rankings, traffic, and awareness.
"We are incredibly excited to be working with SDS Capital Group. Today, SDS’s $1 billion portfolios of impact investments, in six different funds/products, serves as a testament to that dedication and the growing promise of impact investing, the company’s core mission of achieving the financial goals of their institutional investors while deploying the capital in a manner that helps transform underserved communities – alleviating poverty and promoting economic prosperity. We take great pride in being part of a very well-established company and provide services to boost the brand presence through digital channels," said SocialSellinator's founder, Katja Breitwieser.
"Our clients love our dedication and our ability to deliver measurable results through our digital marketing expertise consistently. It's easy for organizations to get lost in the noise. With our proven approach to social media marketing strategy and development of content that engages audiences, we generate clicks, increase leads, and drive revenue for our customers," Breitwieser continues.
SocialSellinator's digital marketing services include:
Social Media Management
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Blog Writing
eBooks
Facebook Ads
Google Ads
LinkedIn Lead Generation
Conversational Chatbots
Since 2017, SocialSellinator has partnered with recognized B2B and B2C brands from various industries, such as HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. Select clients include Aerospike, Allied Pain & Spine, Escalon Services, Florida Pain Relief Centers, Frontdesk AI, ON24, PAAIA, Proofpoint, Sequoia Consulting, Spicely Organics, Two Shores, and VentureHealth.
SocialSellinator helps brands grow through data-driven digital marketing that engages customers, increases leads, and drives business and has consistently been recognized for outstanding performance and client service.
SocialSellinator's Awards and Recognition include:
Best Digital Marketing Agencies in San Jose
Top Social Media Marketing Companies in San Jose
Top 50 Social Media Marketing Agencies
Top Digital Marketing Agencies
For more info, read our blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About SocialSellinator
SocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency for startups, small and mid-size B2B/B2C businesses. Our clients benefit from increased brand awareness and lead created by our data-driven approach to social media marketing, content marketing, paid social media campaigns (PPC), and search engine optimization (SEO). Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.
Contacts:
Katja Breitwieser
katja@socialsellinator.com
408-656-3214
