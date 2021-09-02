Future Electronics Announces More Than 35 New Winning Combinations from Renesas Featuring Dialog Products
Future Electronics is now offering customers 35 plus "Winning Combinations" from Renesas featuring Dialog products.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring new system solutions for embedded processing, connectivity, analog and power from Renesas and Dialog.
Following the recent announcement that Renesas and Dialog have officially joined forces, Future Electronics is now offering more than 35 new "Winning Combinations' to their customers. These expert designs showcase both Renesas' and Dialog's complementary, and now combined, product portfolios.
Winning Combinations are engineering-vetted designs utilizing Renesas' product portfolio of embedded processing, analog, power, and connectivity. Engineers can now take advantage of system-level solutions to kick-start their designs, accelerating product development, lowering overall risk, and reducing time-to-market.
To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/technical-resources/renesas-industrial-iot-winning-combinations. To see the entire portfolio of Renesas and Dialog products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com.
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
