Panasonic’s ECQ-UA Series Film Capacitors Featured in Latest Lighting Newsletter
Panasonic’s ECQ-UA series of Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors are featured in this month’s Lighting newsletter from Future Electronics.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring advanced Film Capacitors from Panasonic in this month's Lighting newsletter.
Panasonic's ECQ-UA Series Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors benefit from an original in-house patterned metallization process with a fuse mechanism function. This unique technology delivers stable capacitance levels over the product lifetime and higher reliability of the application.
These ECQ-UA Series Film Capacitors feature an operating temperature range of -40°C to 110°C, a rated voltage of 275V.AC up to 310 V.AC and a nominal capacitance range of 0.1μF up to 10μF. A flame-retardant plastic case and non-combustible resin are utilized leading to accreditation under UL/CSA and European safety regulation for Class X2. All the products are fully RoHS and REACH compliant.
The ECQ-UA Series is ideal for a broad spectrum of applications including input/output filtering for charging stations or the input side of On-Board chargers, industrial power supplies, the range of EV/PHEV applications, and renewable energy infrastructure. AEC-Q200 compliance ensures that these Film Capacitors meet the most stringent quality standards in the industry.
To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-ecq-ua-series. To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
The Lighting newsletter is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced innovations. To receive upcoming issues of the Lighting newsletter, and to stay up to date with the latest lighting innovations, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
