Lumileds’ LUXEON 5050 Featured in Latest Lighting Newsletter
Lumileds’ LUXEON 5050 line is featured in this month’s Lighting newsletter from Future Electronics.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the compact LUXEON 5050 line from Lumileds in this month's Lighting newsletter.
The LUXEON 5050 is an ideal choice for high lumen fixtures that need to deliver the high lm/W typically seen in high-bay industrial applications or street lights, but also require a smaller fixture size and lighter weight.
With the Luxeon 5050, very compact fixtures are possible without compromising performance. The 5050 enables a smaller overall system size than a group of standard mid-power LEDs, and is available in a range of color temperatures (2700-6500 K) and CRI levels (70, 80, 90) to meet a variety of high bay, low bay, floodlight, wall pack and indoor spot lighting needs.
To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/lumileds-luxeon-5050. To see the entire portfolio of Lumileds products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
The Lighting newsletter is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced innovations. To receive upcoming issues of the Lighting newsletter, and to stay up to date with the latest lighting innovations, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
The LUXEON 5050 is an ideal choice for high lumen fixtures that need to deliver the high lm/W typically seen in high-bay industrial applications or street lights, but also require a smaller fixture size and lighter weight.
With the Luxeon 5050, very compact fixtures are possible without compromising performance. The 5050 enables a smaller overall system size than a group of standard mid-power LEDs, and is available in a range of color temperatures (2700-6500 K) and CRI levels (70, 80, 90) to meet a variety of high bay, low bay, floodlight, wall pack and indoor spot lighting needs.
To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/lumileds-luxeon-5050. To see the entire portfolio of Lumileds products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
The Lighting newsletter is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced innovations. To receive upcoming issues of the Lighting newsletter, and to stay up to date with the latest lighting innovations, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Claudio Caporicci
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Claudio Caporicci
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Categories