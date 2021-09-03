Execulink Telecom Awards Three Deserving Students with Post-Secondary Scholarships
Woodstock, Canada, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local telecom provider Execulink Telecom has awarded three deserving students with $500 scholarships to support them on their way to post-secondary education. Each student will be attending college or university in the fall. This year’s recipients are Sara Stubbe of Norwich, Megan Foster of London, and Hailey Marsh of the Town of Plympton-Wyoming.
“At Execulink, we are committed to the personal development of youth in our local communities. We want to help students transition from high school to post-secondary learning with these scholarships,” shares Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom. “We are extremely proud to help local students achieve their educational goals as they become the next generation of leaders in STEM.”
The recipients were selected based on their community involvement and strong academic standing, with particular focus on mathematics and sciences.
“We hope that the 2021 Execulink Scholarships help ease some of the concerns these students are facing when starting their first year at their chosen post-secondary institutions,” says Andrea Atkinson, Vice President Customer Experience at Execulink Telecom. “Pursuing higher education is an adventure and we commend these young women for continuing to chase their dreams.” Each year, the Execulink Scholarship program provides three graduating high school students with one-time $500 scholarships. Applications for 2022 will open next summer. Visit Execulink’s website for more information.
