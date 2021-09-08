Tenon Tours Welcomes New Director of Sales, Liz Marjollet
Tenon Tours appoints new Director of Sales in their Boston office.
Boston, MA, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tenon Tours is pleased to announce the appointment of their new Director of Sales, Liz Marjollet. She will be joining the executive team and will be responsible for developing sales strategies and managing a team of Travel Specialists.
Prior to joining Tenon Tours, Marjollet was the Regional Sales Manager at Audley Travel where she developed and supported a team of sales professionals to maximize lead potential and revenue opportunities. Most recently, she worked as a Team Manager for the French-Canadian language at Amazon.
“We are confident that Liz will excel in her new role as she leads our sales team to even greater success as we expand across Europe,” says Bryan Lewis, President of Tenon Tours.
About Tenon Tours
Tenon Tours creates personalized itineraries to featured destinations in Europe that include accommodations, transportation and more. Coupled with exclusive By-Your-Side Service℠, Tenon travelers receive attentive concierge service at each stage of their journey, from planning and booking to traveling and returning home. Tenon Tours ranked as the fastest-growing private travel company on the Inc. 500 list in 2012 and Inc. 5000 list in 2013-14 and 2018-20.
Prior to joining Tenon Tours, Marjollet was the Regional Sales Manager at Audley Travel where she developed and supported a team of sales professionals to maximize lead potential and revenue opportunities. Most recently, she worked as a Team Manager for the French-Canadian language at Amazon.
“We are confident that Liz will excel in her new role as she leads our sales team to even greater success as we expand across Europe,” says Bryan Lewis, President of Tenon Tours.
About Tenon Tours
Tenon Tours creates personalized itineraries to featured destinations in Europe that include accommodations, transportation and more. Coupled with exclusive By-Your-Side Service℠, Tenon travelers receive attentive concierge service at each stage of their journey, from planning and booking to traveling and returning home. Tenon Tours ranked as the fastest-growing private travel company on the Inc. 500 list in 2012 and Inc. 5000 list in 2013-14 and 2018-20.
Contact
Tenon ToursContact
Elizabeth Pinto
1.855.468.3666
tenontours.com
Elizabeth Pinto
1.855.468.3666
tenontours.com
Categories