Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Company Arranges the Sale of Land for Storage Development
Las Vegas, NV, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Company has arranged the sale of land for storage development in Las Vegas, Nevada. The parcel sold August 24, 2021 and the land development is projected to span just over 20 acres. Jeff Gorden represented the Buyer.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The Buyer is an experienced developer and repeat client of ours that has trusted our system for identifying, selecting and acquiring land for developing storage properties. This system was especially useful for this developer as they navigated unique circumstances in the competitive Las Vegas metro market. We are grateful for exceptional clients like this, and for a great Seller’s team who contributed to this successful transaction.”
Jeff Gorden is the Nevada and Arizona Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.
Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
