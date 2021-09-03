North Suburban Medical Center Recognized as 5-Star Recipient for Vaginal Deliveries by Healthgrades
North Suburban Medical Center announced that it is a 5-star recipient for vaginal deliveries as recognized by Healthgrades.
Thornton, CO, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center announced that it is a 5-star recipient for vaginal deliveries as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This 5-star rating indicates that North Suburban’s clinical outcomes for vaginal deliveries are statistically significantly better than expected, and places North Suburban among the national leaders in vaginal deliveries.
“We are honored that our hospital has been awarded the 5-star rating from Healthgrades for vaginal deliveries,” said Daphne David, CEO at North Suburban Medical Center. “We have a very skilled team of nurses and doctors who deliver exceptional care to our patients. I am delighted to know that we are caring for parents and newborns with such top-quality care.”
“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations that receive this achievement and for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2017 through 2019. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not. For example, from 2017 through 2019, women having a vaginal delivery in hospitals rated 5-stars have, on average, a 43.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated 1-star.*
This is the fourth 5-star award North Suburban Medical Center has received for vaginal delivery (2018-2021).
Experienced doctors and nurses, including a team of Neonatal Nurse Practitioners who are available for every birth, staff North Suburban Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery unit. https://healthonecares.com/specialties/labor-and-delivery?location=north-suburban
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades’ analysis of all-payer data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent 3-year estimates for patients in 16 states for which all-payer data was made available.
Contact
HCA/HealthONEContact
Betty Rueda-Aguilar
303-453-2762
NorthSuburban.com
