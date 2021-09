Scientists at AbboMax, Inc. Developed the New Panels of Monoclonal Antibodies to Study B- and T-Cell Lymphomas

San Jose, CA, September 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In the research it is extremely important to determine the type of lymphoma. Lymphomas are a group of cancers of the lymphatic system that develop from lymphocytes. Lymphomas and leukemias are a part of the broader group of tumors of the lymphoid and hematopoietic tissues. All lymphoma subtypes combined are the seventh most common cancer in the United States. The two main categories of lymphomas are Hodgkin’s lymphomas (HL) and the non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL). HLs accounts for about 15% of lymphomas, NHLs are more common than HL. There are at least three dozen types of NHLs. Lymphoma is a malignant transformation of either B or T cells or their subtypes.The B-cell lymphomas are types of lymphoma affecting B cells. About 85% of lymphomas are of B-cell origin. B-cell lymphomas include both HL and most NHL. T-cell lymphomas are lymphomas that affect T cells. AbboMax developed the new panels of monoclonal antibodies to study B- and T-cell lymphomas.B-Cell lymphoma panel includes antibodies:Antibody CloneCD10 Clone: HI10ACD19 Clone: SJ25C1CD20 Clone: 2H7CD22 Clone: HIB22CD22 Clone: RFB4CD45 Clone: HI30CD45RO Clone: UCHL1CD79a Clone: HM47CD79a Clone: JCB117Bcl-2 Clone: ZY341Bcl-2a Clone: 100Bcl-6 Clone: ZY510T-Cell lymphoma panel includes antibodies:Antibody CloneCD2 Clone: RPA-2.10CD3 Clone: UCHT-1CD3 Clone: SK7CD4 Clone: SK3CD4 Clone: S3.5CD5 Clone: UCHT2CD7 Clone: H1T7CD8 Clone: 3B5CD8 Clone: SK1CD10 Clone: HI10ACD45 Clone: HI30CD45 Clone: CD45.2CD45RO Clone: UCHL1AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality services and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services.