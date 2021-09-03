Scientists at AbboMax, Inc. Developed the New Panels of Monoclonal Antibodies to Study B- and T-Cell Lymphomas

Lymphoma is a malignant transformation of either B or T cells or their subtypes. All lymphoma subtypes combined are the seventh most common cancer in the United States. The B-cell lymphomas are types of lymphoma affecting B cells. About 85% of lymphomas are of B-cell origin. T-cell lymphomas are lymphomas that affect T cells. AbboMax has developed the new panels of monoclonal antibodies to study B- and T-cell lymphomas.