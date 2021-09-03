Press Releases>Medical & Health>Biotechnology>AbboMax, Inc.>

Scientists at AbboMax, Inc. Developed the New Panels of Monoclonal Antibodies to Study B- and T-Cell Lymphomas

Lymphoma is a malignant transformation of either B or T cells or their subtypes. All lymphoma subtypes combined are the seventh most common cancer in the United States. The B-cell lymphomas are types of lymphoma affecting B cells. About 85% of lymphomas are of B-cell origin. T-cell lymphomas are lymphomas that affect T cells. AbboMax has developed the new panels of monoclonal antibodies to study B- and T-cell lymphomas.

In the research it is extremely important to determine the type of lymphoma. Lymphomas are a group of cancers of the lymphatic system that develop from lymphocytes. Lymphomas and leukemias are a part of the broader group of tumors of the lymphoid and hematopoietic tissues. All lymphoma subtypes combined are the seventh most common cancer in the United States. The two main categories of lymphomas are Hodgkin's lymphomas (HL) and the non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHL). HLs accounts for about 15% of lymphomas, NHLs are more common than HL. There are at least three dozen types of NHLs.

AbboMax developed the new panels of monoclonal antibodies to study B- and T-cell lymphomas.

B-Cell lymphoma panel includes antibodies:

Antibody Clone

CD10 Clone: HI10A

CD19 Clone: SJ25C1

CD20 Clone: 2H7

CD22 Clone: HIB22

CD22 Clone: RFB4

CD45 Clone: HI30

CD45RO Clone: UCHL1

CD79a Clone: HM47

CD79a Clone: JCB117

Bcl-2 Clone: ZY341

Bcl-2a Clone: 100

Bcl-6 Clone: ZY510

T-Cell lymphoma panel includes antibodies:

Antibody Clone

CD2 Clone: RPA-2.10

CD3 Clone: UCHT-1

CD3 Clone: SK7

CD4 Clone: SK3

CD4 Clone: S3.5

CD5 Clone: UCHT2

CD7 Clone: H1T7

CD8 Clone: 3B5

CD8 Clone: SK1

CD10 Clone: HI10A

CD45 Clone: HI30

CD45 Clone: CD45.2

CD45RO Clone: UCHL1

AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality services and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services.
