Scientists at AbboMax, Inc. Developed the New Panels of Monoclonal Antibodies to Study B- and T-Cell Lymphomas
Lymphoma is a malignant transformation of either B or T cells or their subtypes. All lymphoma subtypes combined are the seventh most common cancer in the United States. The B-cell lymphomas are types of lymphoma affecting B cells. About 85% of lymphomas are of B-cell origin. T-cell lymphomas are lymphomas that affect T cells. AbboMax has developed the new panels of monoclonal antibodies to study B- and T-cell lymphomas.
San Jose, CA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In the research it is extremely important to determine the type of lymphoma. Lymphomas are a group of cancers of the lymphatic system that develop from lymphocytes. Lymphomas and leukemias are a part of the broader group of tumors of the lymphoid and hematopoietic tissues. All lymphoma subtypes combined are the seventh most common cancer in the United States. The two main categories of lymphomas are Hodgkin’s lymphomas (HL) and the non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL). HLs accounts for about 15% of lymphomas, NHLs are more common than HL. There are at least three dozen types of NHLs. Lymphoma is a malignant transformation of either B or T cells or their subtypes.
The B-cell lymphomas are types of lymphoma affecting B cells. About 85% of lymphomas are of B-cell origin. B-cell lymphomas include both HL and most NHL. T-cell lymphomas are lymphomas that affect T cells. AbboMax developed the new panels of monoclonal antibodies to study B- and T-cell lymphomas.
B-Cell lymphoma panel includes antibodies:
Antibody Clone
CD10 Clone: HI10A
CD19 Clone: SJ25C1
CD20 Clone: 2H7
CD22 Clone: HIB22
CD22 Clone: RFB4
CD45 Clone: HI30
CD45RO Clone: UCHL1
CD79a Clone: HM47
CD79a Clone: JCB117
Bcl-2 Clone: ZY341
Bcl-2a Clone: 100
Bcl-6 Clone: ZY510
T-Cell lymphoma panel includes antibodies:
Antibody Clone
CD2 Clone: RPA-2.10
CD3 Clone: UCHT-1
CD3 Clone: SK7
CD4 Clone: SK3
CD4 Clone: S3.5
CD5 Clone: UCHT2
CD7 Clone: H1T7
CD8 Clone: 3B5
CD8 Clone: SK1
CD10 Clone: HI10A
CD45 Clone: HI30
CD45 Clone: CD45.2
CD45RO Clone: UCHL1
AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality services and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services.
Contact
AbboMax, Inc.
Natasha Raysberg
408-573-1898
www.abbomax.com
Natasha Raysberg
408-573-1898
www.abbomax.com
