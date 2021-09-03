New from Brenda W. McIntyre and Higher Ground Books & Media
Springfield, OH, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Finding Purpose in the Pain: Devotions for Victims of Parental Alienation by Brenda W. McIntyre.
Parental Alienation is a growing problem in which children are brainwashed by one parent in a deliberate attempt to destroy their relationship with the other parent. Victims suffer for many years as the abuse escalates and creates an emotional roller coaster of a hurt that doesn't seem to heal. Finding Purpose in the Pain: Devotions for Victims of Parental Alienation is a beautifully written book of devotions that addresses a sorrow so unique and deep. Thirty-one devotions based on the author's memories of interaction with her children before their alienation began, offer encouragement to others experiencing this devastating dynamic of broken families.
What others are saying: "This devotional book written by Brenda W. McIntyre is very inspirational and helpful to me. She writes about her experiences and couples them with scripture, too. It is encouraging and lets me know that I am not alone in my daily struggles with parental alienation. I am so grateful there is a publication like this!" -Lydia W. from NC
Brenda W. McIntyre is a freelance author who has held a variety of jobs over the years. She has been a house parent at a residential children's home, the Acquisitions Supervisor in an academic library, and a prison librarian. Currently she works with children with developmental disabilities and troubled youth who are part of the Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Services (GNETS) program. Her first love, however, has always been writing. Her articles appear in a variety of publications including: His Voice, GEORGIA Magazine, Clubhouse Magazine (Focus on the Family), The Upper Room, The Christian Pulse, Light From the Word, and Georgia Backroads.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
