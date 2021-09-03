Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Facilitates Pre-Enabled WiFi Internet Solutions for New Construction and Existing Multifamily and Townhome Rental Property Owners

Move-In ready, pre-installed and pre-enabled WiFi Internet solutions are making activation convenient and easy on move-in day for new tenants, resulting in greater resident satisfaction, increased customer penetrations, reduced lease churn, and increased on-going service provider rev-share commission pay-outs to property owners.