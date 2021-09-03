Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Facilitates Pre-Enabled WiFi Internet Solutions for New Construction and Existing Multifamily and Townhome Rental Property Owners
Move-In ready, pre-installed and pre-enabled WiFi Internet solutions are making activation convenient and easy on move-in day for new tenants, resulting in greater resident satisfaction, increased customer penetrations, reduced lease churn, and increased on-going service provider rev-share commission pay-outs to property owners.
Davie, FL, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The multifamily housing market is competitive, with property owners focused on ways to maximize occupancy and reduce lease churn by increasing resident satisfaction. Recent resident surveys indicate that fast and reliable WiFi Internet is one of the “key drivers” in selecting a rental home. Move-in ready, pre-installed and pre-enabled WiFi Internet solutions make for activating services convenient and easy for new and existing residents. This works to increase resident satisfaction, reducing lease churn and increasing rev-share service provider commission pay-outs to owners, all of which contribute to property owner return on investment and cap rates. Move-in ready, pre-installed and pre-enabled WiFi Internet has quickly become an important amenity enhancement for residents.
Moving into a new home includes the dreaded task of connecting or transferring utility and other services, which includes Internet. Cable and phone companies have worked to simplify the task by adding options to “Transfer Services” on their websites and customer apps, but they are now going a step further with pre-installed WiFi Internet solutions which no longer require an installation appointment. “For new construction properties, this is quickly becoming the standard with cable and phone companies permanently installing their Internet WiFi gateways inside the units,” stated Jay Abbazia, President of Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. “By project managing the agreement negotiation process, our company helps to ensure that when a client property is constructed, it includes the necessary plastic media panel, along with wiring pathways and the wiring and/or fiber infrastructure required by the selected service provider.”
At a high level, the typical configuration for new construction properties is that a plastic media panel enclosure with 110V electric inside is installed within each resident unit. A coax wire and/or fiber then runs from the unit media panel to the service provider demarcation point, which then connects to the service provider infrastructure network. Once this is completed, the service provider will then pre-install their modem WiFi gateway router, and also any other required equipment inside the media panel. In addition, some cable companies are now also expanding these programs to their existing construction properties, leaving their rented gateway modems in the units when the resident moves out, so that the WiFi gateway equipment is already in the unit for the new tenant to activate. “It’s a great customer experience with the activation process typically completed in minutes,” Abbazia commented. “When a resident moves in, there is a flyer provided or sticker on the media panel or WiFi gateway which provides the activation instructions. When the resident completes their activation process on the company website or over the phone, their WiFi Internet is then turned on and activated ready to immediately use.”
In addition to the elimination of the installation and return of the company WiFi gateway, residents can typically also remotely upgrade and downgrade Internet speeds, with download speeds in many cases up to 1 Gigabit for resident who need super-fast speeds. Major service providers have indicated that by offering move-in ready, pre-installed WiFi Internet increases the total number of customers at a given property as well. “First and foremost, our goal is to assist our clients in providing convenient and class-leading telecommunications and entertainment services for their community residents. WiFi ready has proven to be a customer enhancement that provides positive results for all parties including residents, property owners and services providers,” Abbazia added.
The content of this press release is for information purposes only and should not be considered or relied upon in any way as legal advice. Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. is not a law firm. Agreements and other legal documents should be reviewed by and with qualified legal counsel for an accurate and legally reliable evaluation of rights and obligations.
About Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc.®
Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. provides nationwide residential telecommunications asset management for Cable TV Video, Internet, Phone and Home Automation agreement negotiation consulting for Owners of MDU Multifamily Rental, Mobile Home Park and Planned Communities. Established in 2008, the company specializes in identifying, negotiating and maximizing telecom agreement upfront and ongoing revenue commission for property owners, and also negotiates Bulk Agreement arrangements. They provide professional telecom management, with proven and consistent financial and service results. For additional company information, please visit www.broadbandagr.com or call toll-free 1.877.826.1625 for a free no-obligation consultation.
