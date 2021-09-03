SPACEMOB Studio Original, The Way We Move: Ladybird in Quarantine Debuts This Month Exclusively on the Docurama Channel
Overland Park, KS, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Way We Move: Ladybird in Quarantine, a SPACEMOB studio original series, debuts this Sunday night at 9pm EST exclusively on The Docurama Channel. The series will air every Sunday night through mid October.
The Docurama channel, part of Cinedigm’s digital networks, is available as an app on iOS, Android and Smart TVs, and also streams live on PlutoTV, Xumo, Plex, Vizio Watchfree and Samsung TV Plus.
“Cinedigm is thrilled to partner with SPACEMOB studio on The Way We Move as an exclusive for Cinedigm’s, Docurama Channel. The Series is a raw, unfiltered look at a small business owner struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are excited to bring this poignant Series to our subscribers and viewers,” said Josh Thomashow, Executive Director of Acquisitions.”
"The quarantine of 2020 put a lot of pressure on small business owners across the country, and we had a very unique opportunity to place a film camera in the middle of one such business- (Lady Bird style lab in Kansas City) as they tried to adapt to the turbulence brought on by COVID-19. This single cinematic camera mixed with collecting self taped interviews, video conference calls, and photographs created a timely format to tell this story of one business's plight to survive,” said Eric Keith, President of SPACEMOB studio & Executive Producer of The Way We Move.
"SPACEMOB studio is excited to release this Original Limited Series with Cinedigm on Docurama. With Docurama's reach and focus on quality real life stories, we felt The Way We Move: Ladybird in Quarantine would be a perfect fit,” said Keith.
About SPACEMOB studio
Answer Media is a digital agency focused on OTT distribution, development, and advertising. Its in-house content and film studio, SPACEMOB studio, helps to create and distribute video content that focuses on story as the best way to forge meaningful connections with an audience. For more info, visit https://spacemobstudio.com.
About CINEDIGM
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.
The Docurama channel, part of Cinedigm’s digital networks, is available as an app on iOS, Android and Smart TVs, and also streams live on PlutoTV, Xumo, Plex, Vizio Watchfree and Samsung TV Plus.
“Cinedigm is thrilled to partner with SPACEMOB studio on The Way We Move as an exclusive for Cinedigm’s, Docurama Channel. The Series is a raw, unfiltered look at a small business owner struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are excited to bring this poignant Series to our subscribers and viewers,” said Josh Thomashow, Executive Director of Acquisitions.”
"The quarantine of 2020 put a lot of pressure on small business owners across the country, and we had a very unique opportunity to place a film camera in the middle of one such business- (Lady Bird style lab in Kansas City) as they tried to adapt to the turbulence brought on by COVID-19. This single cinematic camera mixed with collecting self taped interviews, video conference calls, and photographs created a timely format to tell this story of one business's plight to survive,” said Eric Keith, President of SPACEMOB studio & Executive Producer of The Way We Move.
"SPACEMOB studio is excited to release this Original Limited Series with Cinedigm on Docurama. With Docurama's reach and focus on quality real life stories, we felt The Way We Move: Ladybird in Quarantine would be a perfect fit,” said Keith.
About SPACEMOB studio
Answer Media is a digital agency focused on OTT distribution, development, and advertising. Its in-house content and film studio, SPACEMOB studio, helps to create and distribute video content that focuses on story as the best way to forge meaningful connections with an audience. For more info, visit https://spacemobstudio.com.
About CINEDIGM
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.
Contact
Answer MediaContact
Matt Brummett
816-629-6127
www.answermedia.com
Matt Brummett
816-629-6127
www.answermedia.com
Categories