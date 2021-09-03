Producer/Playwright Marlan Warren Slated to Speak at L.A. Women's Theatre Festival Solo Performer Empowerment Weekend (Sept. 17-19)
Los Angeles, CA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Theater Producer/Promoter/Playwright Marlan Warren will speak at the eighth annual Los Angeles Theatre Festival Solo Performer Empowerment Weekend via Zoom, which will run from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, Warren will discuss with fellow panelists and moderators the topics "Successful Marketing for Your Solo Show" (11 a.m. PDT) and "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work" (12 Noon PDT).
Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Co-Founder Adilah Barnes described this 3-day event as "career training from industry professionals, designed to give a boost to solo performers, but will also be of value to anyone contemplating online or live theatrical production in Los Angeles and those who wish to tour in these changing times."
"I've admired the L.A. Women’s Theatre Festival for years," said Warren. "It's an honor to be included in this dynamic esteem-building gathering for women in theater."
Warren produced and directed her plays, "Bits of Paradise: Kochiyama's Crusaders" and “Bits of Paradise” in Hollywood and San Francisco respectively. Both focus on a women's campaign behind the barbed wire of the Japanese American Internment of World War II, and feature an Asian cast. She also penned and directed a "women's self-defense" musical, "Hallelujah Whiplash!" at San Diego’s Marquis Public Theatre, and her comedy about New Age female bonding, "Chasing Sangha," was presented at the Athena Cats Festival in Santa Monica.
As a promoter, Warren offers public relations and marketing strategies for entertainers. "It was a pleasure working with the brilliant solo performer, Sherry Glaser,” Warren said, “because she brings ambition and inspiration to any endeavor."
Glaser, whose "Family Secrets" holds the title of the "Longest Running Off-Broadway Women's Solo Show" will speak on the "Empowered Women: Crafting a Solo Career" panel on Sunday, Sept. 19 (3pm PDT).
Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers.
LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international festival that has produced over 600 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF’s multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.
"All in all, this is the most information you will find about the production of solo performance at one time in one place and at an affordable cost," said Barnes. "Come out, support and enjoy!"
For more the full schedule and info:
LAWTF Website: www.lawtf.org | Call (818) 760-0408
To Register:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lawtf-virtual-annual-empowerment-week-end-tickets-166196398903
Tuition for the week-end:
$25 until Sept. 3
$30 after Sept. 3
A Zoom link will be sent to those who have completed registration.
For more info: Website: www.lawtf.org.
This event is made possible in part by a Federal stimulus supplement grant administered by the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, Warren will discuss with fellow panelists and moderators the topics "Successful Marketing for Your Solo Show" (11 a.m. PDT) and "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work" (12 Noon PDT).
Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Co-Founder Adilah Barnes described this 3-day event as "career training from industry professionals, designed to give a boost to solo performers, but will also be of value to anyone contemplating online or live theatrical production in Los Angeles and those who wish to tour in these changing times."
"I've admired the L.A. Women’s Theatre Festival for years," said Warren. "It's an honor to be included in this dynamic esteem-building gathering for women in theater."
Warren produced and directed her plays, "Bits of Paradise: Kochiyama's Crusaders" and “Bits of Paradise” in Hollywood and San Francisco respectively. Both focus on a women's campaign behind the barbed wire of the Japanese American Internment of World War II, and feature an Asian cast. She also penned and directed a "women's self-defense" musical, "Hallelujah Whiplash!" at San Diego’s Marquis Public Theatre, and her comedy about New Age female bonding, "Chasing Sangha," was presented at the Athena Cats Festival in Santa Monica.
As a promoter, Warren offers public relations and marketing strategies for entertainers. "It was a pleasure working with the brilliant solo performer, Sherry Glaser,” Warren said, “because she brings ambition and inspiration to any endeavor."
Glaser, whose "Family Secrets" holds the title of the "Longest Running Off-Broadway Women's Solo Show" will speak on the "Empowered Women: Crafting a Solo Career" panel on Sunday, Sept. 19 (3pm PDT).
Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers.
LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international festival that has produced over 600 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF’s multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.
"All in all, this is the most information you will find about the production of solo performance at one time in one place and at an affordable cost," said Barnes. "Come out, support and enjoy!"
For more the full schedule and info:
LAWTF Website: www.lawtf.org | Call (818) 760-0408
To Register:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lawtf-virtual-annual-empowerment-week-end-tickets-166196398903
Tuition for the week-end:
$25 until Sept. 3
$30 after Sept. 3
A Zoom link will be sent to those who have completed registration.
For more info: Website: www.lawtf.org.
This event is made possible in part by a Federal stimulus supplement grant administered by the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.
Contact
Marlan Warren, WriterContact
Marlan Warren
(323) 380-0898
http://losangelesnowthen.blogspot.com
LAWTF Publicists:
Philip Sokoloff | showbizphil@gmail.com
Marlan Warren | Roadmap Communications
Marlan Warren
(323) 380-0898
http://losangelesnowthen.blogspot.com
LAWTF Publicists:
Philip Sokoloff | showbizphil@gmail.com
Marlan Warren | Roadmap Communications
Categories