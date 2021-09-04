Raman Kuppuswamy Has Released His New Fiction "Marcus Was Not The CEO Of His Company" on Amazon
Raman Kuppuswamy, who regularly creates various types of content that include fiction, website content, articles, blog posts, sales letters, sales emails, and so on, announces the release of his latest fiction, "Marcus Was Not The CEO Of His Company" on Amazon. According to Raman Kuppuswamy, the fiction is the story of Marcus who got entangled in debts. A few extraordinary things happened in his life. The writer says that the story is about those changes and how they transformed his life.
Chennai, India, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Raman Kuppuswamy, an author and content creator, announces the release of his latest fiction, "Marcus Was Not The CEO Of His Company," on Amazon. According to the author, the synopsis of the fiction goes like this:
Marcus suffered huge losses in his business because he knew nothing about the field in which he launched his company. Further, he believed a few worthless folks as well and this further crippled his finances. Because he had to run his family, he started borrowing money at a high rate of interest. This helped Stella, his wife, to manage the domestic expenses. But Marcus struggled to pay the interest amounts on the loan. So, he had to go for more loans. Ultimately, he was in deep debt. He was a worried person because he had no idea as to how he would repay his loans.
But when Marcus felt that he was caught in the quagmire of debts, a few extraordinary things happened and they completely transformed his life. The story revolves around what major changes occurred in his life and what decision he and his wife, Stella, made.
