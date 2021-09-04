Raman Kuppuswamy Has Released His New Fiction "Marcus Was Not The CEO Of His Company" on Amazon

Raman Kuppuswamy, who regularly creates various types of content that include fiction, website content, articles, blog posts, sales letters, sales emails, and so on, announces the release of his latest fiction, "Marcus Was Not The CEO Of His Company" on Amazon. According to Raman Kuppuswamy, the fiction is the story of Marcus who got entangled in debts. A few extraordinary things happened in his life. The writer says that the story is about those changes and how they transformed his life.