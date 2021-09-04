Large Hot Tubs Dealer Steamboat Springs, Spa Country Publishes Guide on How and Why a Hot Tub Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain
Spa Country, a Portable Spa Dealer Near Steamboat Springs, Shares Information on Hot Water Hydrotherapy and Arthritis Pain
Steamboat Springs, CO, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spa Country, a family-owned Caldera Hot Tubs store near Steamboat Springs, shares 3 Ways Reasons Why Soaking in a Hot Tub Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain.
“People who suffer from arthritis are always looking for ways to relieve pain and discomfort,” said Austin Nelson of Spa Country. While many people feel that medication is the only true way to feel better fast, others have discovered the benefits of using a more natural approach...hot water hydrotherapy soaking in a home hot tub.
Here’s why a hot tub relieves arthritis pain and how you can start feeling better today.
Heat Penetrates Deep into Joints - One of the fastest, most successful ways to eliminate the achy, stiff joints associated with arthritis is to apply heat. Heating pads, topical cream, and anything that delivers the sensation of heat to the skin work well. A hot tub is uniquely equipped to do this, but even better. In the hot tub, heat is sustained, meaning it stays hot for as long as you need it to. Unlike a bath that starts to cool off the second you get in, the hot tub delivers long-lasting heat indefinitely.
Target the Entire body at Once - Arthritis can be difficult to manage because it typically impacts more than one area. Often, the entire body feels the impact of a single damaged joint. With a hot tub, it’s easy to submerge the entire body in hot, massaging water for all-over relief. Within seconds of slipping into the tub, you feel the positive effects everywhere, from the base of your neck, across your shoulders, and down to your toes. With kneading massage and heat working on the entire body at once, arthritis pain doesn’t stand a chance.
A Regular Soak Promotes Health and Wellness - Regular hot tub use is a simple yet highly effective way to promote optimal health. In many ways, taking care of the rest of your body can help you better deal with moderate arthritis pain. Sleep better at night, build a healthy cardiovascular system, and reduce stress are all positive benefits created by soaking in your spa a few times a week.
About Us
Spa Country has been serving Routt and Moffat County, Colorado since 1994 and has grown to be a premier Caldera Spas dealer through service and integrity. We still believe in old-fashioned customer care. In addition to our spa showroom, we also offer a complete line of chemicals and accessories for all of our products.
We are very proud of our certified, in-house staff that will provide professional installation and familiarize you with your spa’s care and lifetime enjoyment. In addition, we have a full-time service department for water maintenance and repair of all spa brands that will take care of all your supplies and service needs. Need service? We take great pride in providing the best service to our customers. Since the beginning, it’s been our commitment, and it’s what sets us apart from the others!
