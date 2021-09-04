AI-Powered Online Video Editor from Russia Mimics Kubrick Style, Not Eisenstein
The Russian company, Optimovia releases online video editor featuring automatic montage using proven guidelines from the motion pictures industry.
Moscow, Russia, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Artificial intelligence-powered web application offers a selection of five editing styles to follow, Stanley Kubrick and Guy Ritchie among them.
The Optimovia video editor is intended for those lacking professional skills and artistic talents but willing to create video clips for social networks or home needs.
Sergey Podlesny, 53, Founder of Optimova and former Vice President of Cinema and Photo Research Institue NIKFI (established 1929), said:
"Users can throw in hours of raw videos taken by their smartphones or action cameras and edit the resulting storyboard with drag and drop gestures.
"Our neural network trained with hundreds of motion pictures selects the most suitable footage and produces video clip at best effort to mimic the montage cut of famous movie editors.
"There are many knobs to control the output for the user to get the best video clip by trial and error, and it's a quick and fun process."
Besides video montage, the application features sup-titles editing, music mixing, a great selection of royalty-free music provided and visual effects rendering.
AI-Powered Online Video Editor https://optimovia.com/ is available worldwide, free of charge for a limited public testing period. It uses the Yandex cloud platform and does not hide its Russian origin. No personal details, except the email address used for signing in, are collected. There is no way to share private videos from Optimovia other than downloading a file from the user account. It makes it unlikely to leak personal information and images.
"We take your privacy and security, seriously," Podlesny said.
While there are many online video editing solutions on the market, such as Adobe Spark and WeVideo, there are perhaps only two artificial intelligence-powered solutions: GoPro Quick and Vimeo Magisto. Optimovia aims to become the third one and looks quite different from the competition.
Optimovia is a Moscow-based startup established in 2019, focusing on computer vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence.
The Optimovia video editor is intended for those lacking professional skills and artistic talents but willing to create video clips for social networks or home needs.
Sergey Podlesny, 53, Founder of Optimova and former Vice President of Cinema and Photo Research Institue NIKFI (established 1929), said:
"Users can throw in hours of raw videos taken by their smartphones or action cameras and edit the resulting storyboard with drag and drop gestures.
"Our neural network trained with hundreds of motion pictures selects the most suitable footage and produces video clip at best effort to mimic the montage cut of famous movie editors.
"There are many knobs to control the output for the user to get the best video clip by trial and error, and it's a quick and fun process."
Besides video montage, the application features sup-titles editing, music mixing, a great selection of royalty-free music provided and visual effects rendering.
AI-Powered Online Video Editor https://optimovia.com/ is available worldwide, free of charge for a limited public testing period. It uses the Yandex cloud platform and does not hide its Russian origin. No personal details, except the email address used for signing in, are collected. There is no way to share private videos from Optimovia other than downloading a file from the user account. It makes it unlikely to leak personal information and images.
"We take your privacy and security, seriously," Podlesny said.
While there are many online video editing solutions on the market, such as Adobe Spark and WeVideo, there are perhaps only two artificial intelligence-powered solutions: GoPro Quick and Vimeo Magisto. Optimovia aims to become the third one and looks quite different from the competition.
Optimovia is a Moscow-based startup established in 2019, focusing on computer vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence.
Contact
OptimoviaContact
Sergey Podlesny
0079672569770
https://optimovia.com
Sergey Podlesny
0079672569770
https://optimovia.com
Categories