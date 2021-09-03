Abramorama to Release The Outsider on Worldwide Platforms on September 3, 2021
Available on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, XBOX, Facebook
New York, NY, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Abramorama in collaboration with Magnify Media, announced today the broad release of the feature documentary The Outsider. The film will become available as an Abramorama Selects title this Friday, September 3 on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, XBOX, Facebook, and multiple digital platforms. Abramorama launched the film on August 19 on Facebook as the first ever global live paid online film premiere event.
Abramorama COO / Partner Karol Martesko-Fenster said, “Our goal with The Outsider has been to make the film as broadly available as possible as quickly as possible. These unprecedented release partnerships, and worldwide VOD availability, will do just that with Pam and Steven’s powerful and timely piece.”
The Outsider reveals for the first time the battle that overwhelmed the team working to curate, construct, and build the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. The film’s directors Pamela Yoder and Steven Rosenbaum (7 Days In September, Overcome) have spent twenty years archiving and documenting the 9/11 story, and are considered among the world’s foremost archivists and documentarians of the 9/11 story.
"The Outsider is unquestionably a valuable document of a controversial process.
Imagining a better, more civically healthy 9/11 museum ultimately requires imagining a better, more civically healthy national response to 9/11 than we’ve seen at any point in the past two decades." -- New York Magazine, David Klion
“the documentary scrutinizes the very purpose of the site - and the message sent not only by what it includes, but also by what it doesn’t.” -- TIME Magazine, Sanya Mansoor
The Outsider has been made available for pre-orders on Apple TV here - apple.co/2Wnb55l
The film follows the journey of the Museum’s Creative Director, Michael Shulan, from the day of 9/11 until the opening day in 2014. During the seven years the filmmakers followed the process, they were given unlimited access to the site, closed meetings, and the senior staff. The team began with a shared vision to create a powerful destination that would invite Americans to think deeply about 9/11, its history, and the future of America in the post 9/11 world. But as pressure mounted, Shulan’s museum of question faced growing opposition from Alice Greenwald, the museum’s director. The documentary team watched as the conflict grew, and as complex questions that arose out of 9/11 were left unasked.
The Outsider features interviews with Museum director Alice Greenwald, VP of Design and Construction Lou Mendes, Tom Hennes, the Lead Exhibit Designer from Thinc Design, Jan Ramirez the Chief Curator, Amy Weiser the VP of Operations, The Washington Post’s – Philip Kenniccot and many more.
Co-directors Pamela Yoder and Steven Rosenbaum added, "We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from families, survivors, historians, and former Museum employees. In the past three weeks, they’ve come to the film hoping someone would tell the truth, and we’ve documented and validated their frustrations and fears. This film isn’t the end of the story, it’s a new chapter. America, 20 years later, is now looking at the day, and the endless war that followed, and asking, ‘why didn’t we ask hard questions sooner’ Now we can."
“... an unvarnished look at the very messy task of serving multiple masters in an atmosphere of unbelievably charged political and social pressures” -- The Daily Beast, Nick Schager
“A fly-on-the-wall documentary that is a clash of visions. An issue with which America is still grappling with now” -- Telegraph, Colin Freeman
Watch the Official Trailer Here
The Outsider (USA, 83 minutes, English). Abramorama Presents a MagnifyMedia Production of a Rosenbaum/Yoder Film “The Outsider.” Executive Producers Michael Cascio, Joe Cantwell, Karol Martesko-Fenster, Steven Rosenbaum, Evan Shapiro, Pamela Yoder. Edited by Poull Brian. Music by Aaron James Eckardt and Daniel Stockdale. Associate Producer Bridget Machete. Cinematographers Adam LaPalio, Kevin Surgener, Selene Preston, Jeffrey Packard, Pamela Mendoza, Hugh Lawson, James Silverman, DP. Written by Steven Rosenbaum and Bob Garfield. Produced and Directed by Pamela Yoder and Steven Rosenbaum. An Abramorama Global Release. For more information visit: www.theoutsider.film
About The Filmmakers
Together, Pamela Yoder and Steven Rosenbaum have documented, archived, and curated what is called by The New York Times the largest collection of 9/11 footage in the world. It is known as The CameraPlanet Archive. The story of the film began on September 11th, 2001, when their non-fiction film production company was getting ready to make a series for Animal Planet. The crews were deployed downtown, and the film “7 Days In September” began. Years later, they negotiated an unusual arrangement, and donated the archive to the Museum in exchange for extraordinary access to the construction process. Today, Rosenbaum and Yoder work with many of the world’s documentary filmmakers looking for rare and original footage of 9/11. The material shot over 8 years, more than 670 hours, has never been released or seen before now.
About Abramorama
Abramorama is the preeminent global distribution, marketing, and rights management partner for feature films and episodic programming, with a special focus on music and social impact documentaries. An innovator in focused, niche film distribution, direct-to-consumer engagement, and live, event and digital cinema, Abramorama provides expertise and results to filmmakers and content owners worldwide. In its 20 years of operation, Abramorama has been the trusted film partner to many of the most respected global brands in entertainment: The Beatles, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, Laurie Anderson, Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Metallica, Green Day, National Geographic, Discovery, AARP, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Hulu, Universal Music Group, Atlantic Records, Warner Music, Sony, Concord Music Group, and many, many others. Through a powerful global network of cinemas, digital media outlets, and affinity marketing partners, Abramorama strategically implements a unified distribution and audience activation plan for each title. Abramorama is expert at maximizing reach, engagement, marketing spends, and the ROI for content created for target audiences. For more information visit abramorama.com.
