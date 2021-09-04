SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, Sept. 10-12

The Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Show, presented by the Brewers Association, will return to Denver, CO on September 9-12. BrewExpo America is the largest industry event in North America focused on craft brewing, making it a “one-stop shop” for brewers to connect with over 10,000 industry professionals ranging from component manufacturers, vendors and beer enthusiasts.