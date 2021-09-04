SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, Sept. 10-12
The Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Show, presented by the Brewers Association, will return to Denver, CO on September 9-12. BrewExpo America is the largest industry event in North America focused on craft brewing, making it a “one-stop shop” for brewers to connect with over 10,000 industry professionals ranging from component manufacturers, vendors and beer enthusiasts.
Noblesville, IN, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Visit the SMC Corporation of America at Booth #3725 to experience the latest in automation, controls and process innovations for the craft brewing industry. This is an opportunity to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components, I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, and solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus to support breweries of all capacities and their respective processes and packaging needs.
Products on exhibit will be:
Pneumatic Solenoid Valves w/ Wireless Fieldbus
Electro-Pneumatic Pressure Regulators
Electro-Pneumatic Flow Sensors
Food Safety Components
Stainless Steel Components
Chillers & Thermo Control Units
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Air Filtration
Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show Hours:
Sept. 10 (Fri.) 9:00 – 5:00 pm
Sept. 11 (Sat.) 9:00 – 5:00 pm
Sept. 12 (Sun.) 9:00 – 3:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth #3725 – Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America
Colorado Convention Center
700 14th Street
Denver, CO 80202
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
