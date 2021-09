SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, Sept. 10-12

Noblesville, IN, September 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Visit the SMC Corporation of America at Booth #3725 to experience the latest in automation, controls and process innovations for the craft brewing industry. This is an opportunity to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components, I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, and solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus to support breweries of all capacities and their respective processes and packaging needs.Products on exhibit will be:Pneumatic Solenoid Valves w/ Wireless FieldbusElectro-Pneumatic Pressure RegulatorsElectro-Pneumatic Flow SensorsFood Safety ComponentsStainless Steel ComponentsChillers & Thermo Control UnitsRefrigerated Air DryersAir FiltrationCraft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show Hours:Sept. 10 (Fri.) 9:00 – 5:00 pmSept. 11 (Sat.) 9:00 – 5:00 pmSept. 12 (Sun.) 9:00 – 3:00 pmVisit SMC at Booth #3725 – Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo AmericaColorado Convention Center700 14th StreetDenver, CO 80202About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.