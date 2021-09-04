Loveforce International Announces Bio of One of It’s Recording Artists Featured in a Major Music Magazine
Loveforce International announces that their artist Billy Ray Charles is featured in a major article in Living Blues Magazine.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International is proud to announce that Living Blues Magazine has a major article about our recording artist Billy Ray Charles. The article is a biographical. It is about Charles’ creativity, life and struggles in the music industry.
The article is written by prominent Music Journalist David Williams. A UK Native Williams, has written articles in many major Music Magazines in various genres but is considered an expert of The Blues. Williams first discovered Blues Music in his early teens when he and his friends used to buy and trade Blues records. His friends became prominent and successful musicians in their own right, as members of iconic Rock bands.
“We are proud of Billy and this high honor of having a major articles about his career in a magazine as esteemed as Living Blues,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
