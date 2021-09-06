Wisdom’s 5th Annual LNG Summit Goes Virtual - Will Bring Together Industry Experts for Strategic Discussions and Networking

Wisdom’s 5th Annual LNG Summit will now be hosted virtually on 29 and 30 September 2021, with global experts from leading organisations discussing, collaborating, and sharing insights over an advanced streaming platform. The decision comes in the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Houston, for protecting the health and safety of the stakeholders.