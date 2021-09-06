Wisdom’s 5th Annual LNG Summit Goes Virtual - Will Bring Together Industry Experts for Strategic Discussions and Networking
Wisdom’s 5th Annual LNG Summit will now be hosted virtually on 29 and 30 September 2021, with global experts from leading organisations discussing, collaborating, and sharing insights over an advanced streaming platform. The decision comes in the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Houston, for protecting the health and safety of the stakeholders.
Houston, TX, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The virtual summit will focus on the latest technological and regulatory developments in the LNG industry and how the companies are planning to capitalise on them. It will be an excellent platform to discuss new business opportunities surfacing in the LNG sector and understand how the market dynamics are changing in the era of digitalisation and energy transition.
The event will welcome 20+ expert speakers from leading organisations across the globe including LISCR, Texas LNG, Harvey Gulf International Marine, Alder Midstream, Freeport LNG, LNG Central, and many more.
Key topics:
Contemporary regulatory outlook and trends - USA and global
EPC - new entrants, pricing and contracts - (risk mitigation - planning and execution)
Automation and digitalisation for downstream market development
AI and Blockchain for LNG - trading, sourcing, procurement, supervision, high performance, compliance, and data
Foolproof digitalised industrial cybersecurity (cyber attacks and cyber threats)
LNG in maritime and road mobility: logistics and supply chains - building an integrated supply chain
Best practices for ROI and capital efficiency, financing of LNG projects, and long-term contracts
Through interactive panel discussions, exclusive CEOs roundtables, CxO fireside chats, and informative standalone presentations the summit will discuss key strategies and smart solutions to the most pressing issues revolving around the LNG arena. The business networking opportunities will further open up new gateways for accomplishing goals. The event is sponsored by Weeks Marine, Inc., Cryocan, Trelleborg, MDxBlocks, and Waterfall Security Solutions. For more information, please visit the official page at lng-usa.com.
Contact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.lng-usa.com/
