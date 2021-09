Wisdom’s 5th Annual LNG Summit Goes Virtual - Will Bring Together Industry Experts for Strategic Discussions and Networking

Houston, TX, September 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The virtual summit will focus on the latest technological and regulatory developments in the LNG industry and how the companies are planning to capitalise on them. It will be an excellent platform to discuss new business opportunities surfacing in the LNG sector and understand how the market dynamics are changing in the era of digitalisation and energy transition.The event will welcome 20+ expert speakers from leading organisations across the globe including LISCR, Texas LNG, Harvey Gulf International Marine, Alder Midstream, Freeport LNG, LNG Central, and many more.Key topics:Contemporary regulatory outlook and trends - USA and globalEPC - new entrants, pricing and contracts - (risk mitigation - planning and execution)Automation and digitalisation for downstream market developmentAI and Blockchain for LNG - trading, sourcing, procurement, supervision, high performance, compliance, and dataFoolproof digitalised industrial cybersecurity (cyber attacks and cyber threats)LNG in maritime and road mobility: logistics and supply chains - building an integrated supply chainBest practices for ROI and capital efficiency, financing of LNG projects, and long-term contractsThrough interactive panel discussions, exclusive CEOs roundtables, CxO fireside chats, and informative standalone presentations the summit will discuss key strategies and smart solutions to the most pressing issues revolving around the LNG arena. The business networking opportunities will further open up new gateways for accomplishing goals. The event is sponsored by Weeks Marine, Inc., Cryocan, Trelleborg, MDxBlocks, and Waterfall Security Solutions. For more information, please visit the official page at lng-usa.com.