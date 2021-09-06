Wisdom’s Smart Ports 4.0 Summit is a Strategic Event to Assist Global Ports and Terminals in Accelerating Their Digital Initiatives
Wisdom’s much-awaited Smart Ports 4.0 Summit, to be held virtually on 29 and 30 September 2021, promises to present a remarkable platform to the stakeholders of the maritime industry, striving to make their digitalisation journey more rewarding and successful.
Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The virtual summit is aimed at helping the ports and terminals embrace digital technologies, using the right strategies and knowledge. Focusing on the upcoming technology transformations, critical infrastructure, security goals, automation and autonomous trends, most recent global activities and trade dynamics and their impact on daily operations, and the industry as a whole, it will provide insights on how to adopt a digital mindset and address the major challenges of digital transformation.
Through informative case studies, panel discussions, and interactive sessions based on deep industry research, the summit aims at bridging the gap between human resources and digitalisation initiatives across the entire value chain.
The two-day event will welcome 6 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers, including Desmond Tay from Port Authority of Singapore (the largest port in the world). Other leading organisations participating in the summit include Port of Los Angeles (largest port in the US), Port of Rotterdam (largest port in Europe), Port of Barcelona, Port of Amsterdam, Port of Antwerp, Port of Hamburg, Port Authority of Valencia, ENISA, Port of Seattle, and many more.
Key Topics:
Mandatories, processes, and procedures regulating daily activities of the ports
• Ports’ physical and virtual infrastructure
• Harmonised digital ecosystem across the maritime supply chain
• Key technology advancements already in place
• Key emerging trends and advancements: blockchain and 5G technologies
• Evolution of ports into fully integrated innovation hubs
• Most recent updates on global digitalisation trends and technologies
Fully autonomous ports of the future
The Smart Port 4.0 Summit will be an excellent platform to help the maritime sector accelerate its digitalisation process and enhance revenue and competitiveness by the implementation of innovative technologies. The summit is sponsored by Cryocan, Leclanché SA, CargoX, Wabtec Corporation, LexX Technologies, Prodevelop, ScanReach, BluVerve Maritime Software Ltd, Unikie, HudsonCyber, Wartsila Voyage, and Youredi. For more information, please visit the official page at smartportseurope.com.
