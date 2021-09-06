Wisdom’s China eCommerce Masterclass Will Train Professionals on the Best Practices and Expert Strategies to Succeed in the Largest Consumer Market of the World
Wisdom’s new segment, virtual trainings, starts with China eCommerce Masterclass: Enhance Your Chinese eCommerce Opportunities, to be held virtually on 16 September 2021. It will be an excellent opportunity for professionals and organisations to learn the best business strategies for successfully navigating the eCommerce landscape in China.
London, United Kingdom, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The virtual training session aims at helping the brand owners and professionals working in the digital marketing space understand the complex concepts of the Chinese eCommerce market and gain knowledge to ramp up their business strategies. The session will be streamed live from the heart of the eCommerce and will be a valuable learning experience for decision-makers, marketers, and sales teams.
This 3-hour training will be delivered by Sharon Gai, Director of Global Key Accounts, Alibaba Group. The interactive format of the session will allow the attendees to share their queries and doubts, enhancing the overall learning experience.
Key Topics:
How to sell online in China
How to leverage internet platforms in China to market your brand
Consumer shopper behaviour in China and what shoppers are buying online
Differences between western and eastern eCommerce
How to build a Tmall store
How to use the tools in Tmall to market your brand
Where to find other resources as a brand in China
The China eCommerce Masterclass promises to be an excellent opportunity to learn about the basic as well as advanced techniques to succeed in the Chinese eCommerce market, right from the comfort of the office/home. For more information, please visit the official page at wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass.
This 3-hour training will be delivered by Sharon Gai, Director of Global Key Accounts, Alibaba Group. The interactive format of the session will allow the attendees to share their queries and doubts, enhancing the overall learning experience.
Key Topics:
How to sell online in China
How to leverage internet platforms in China to market your brand
Consumer shopper behaviour in China and what shoppers are buying online
Differences between western and eastern eCommerce
How to build a Tmall store
How to use the tools in Tmall to market your brand
Where to find other resources as a brand in China
The China eCommerce Masterclass promises to be an excellent opportunity to learn about the basic as well as advanced techniques to succeed in the Chinese eCommerce market, right from the comfort of the office/home. For more information, please visit the official page at wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass.
Contact
Wisdom EventsContact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass/
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass/
Categories