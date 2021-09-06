Wisdom’s China eCommerce Masterclass Will Train Professionals on the Best Practices and Expert Strategies to Succeed in the Largest Consumer Market of the World

Wisdom’s new segment, virtual trainings, starts with China eCommerce Masterclass: Enhance Your Chinese eCommerce Opportunities, to be held virtually on 16 September 2021. It will be an excellent opportunity for professionals and organisations to learn the best business strategies for successfully navigating the eCommerce landscape in China.