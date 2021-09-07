Wisdom’s Downstream 4.0 Summit Focuses on Strategising Industry Operations to Ensure Sustainable Development
Wisdom’s Downstream 4.0 Summit, to be held on 27 and 28 October 2021 in Milan, Italy, and virtually, will be a uniquely advantageous hybrid event for the industry professionals looking to gain a competitive edge in the market through latest insights, expert strategies, and valuable business collaborations, all delivered right at their convenience.
Milan, Italy, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The summit will focus on how the industry is embracing, adopting, and deploying new energy transition trends using the latest technologies. It will also explore the climate neutrality goals and decarbonisation trends which are impacting the downstream operations, and how the companies can reinvent their business models for sustainable development.
The Downstream 4.0 Summit will welcome 20+ expert speakers from top organisations across the globe including ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Saudi Aramco, Shell, IMO, Wood Mackenzie, and many more.
Key Topics:
Climate neutrality regulations and targets impacting on downstream operations
Refinery strategy towards zero emissions objective
Exploring hydrogen as a solution of the sustainable future
Production trends and market updates of renewable fuels worldwide
Examples of refinery conversion: traditional towards renewable
Debating the future of refining industry as a whole
Major technology advancements
Examples of global refining activities and future strategy plans
Evaluating new investments criteria for the refining sector
The event will feature sessions on policy developments, real-time examples of refinery conversions as well as panel discussions with key industry representatives, providing an excellent platform for the attendees to share ideas and insights for making the downstream businesses more profitable. The summit is sponsored by Cryocan, Layher and ENDEGS. For more information, please visit the official page at downstream4-0.com.
The Downstream 4.0 Summit will welcome 20+ expert speakers from top organisations across the globe including ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Saudi Aramco, Shell, IMO, Wood Mackenzie, and many more.
Key Topics:
Climate neutrality regulations and targets impacting on downstream operations
Refinery strategy towards zero emissions objective
Exploring hydrogen as a solution of the sustainable future
Production trends and market updates of renewable fuels worldwide
Examples of refinery conversion: traditional towards renewable
Debating the future of refining industry as a whole
Major technology advancements
Examples of global refining activities and future strategy plans
Evaluating new investments criteria for the refining sector
The event will feature sessions on policy developments, real-time examples of refinery conversions as well as panel discussions with key industry representatives, providing an excellent platform for the attendees to share ideas and insights for making the downstream businesses more profitable. The summit is sponsored by Cryocan, Layher and ENDEGS. For more information, please visit the official page at downstream4-0.com.
Contact
Wisdom EventsContact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.downstream4-0.com/
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.downstream4-0.com/
Categories