Wisdom’s Downstream 4.0 Summit Focuses on Strategising Industry Operations to Ensure Sustainable Development

Milan, Italy, September 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The summit will focus on how the industry is embracing, adopting, and deploying new energy transition trends using the latest technologies. It will also explore the climate neutrality goals and decarbonisation trends which are impacting the downstream operations, and how the companies can reinvent their business models for sustainable development.The Downstream 4.0 Summit will welcome 20+ expert speakers from top organisations across the globe including ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Saudi Aramco, Shell, IMO, Wood Mackenzie, and many more.Key Topics:Climate neutrality regulations and targets impacting on downstream operationsRefinery strategy towards zero emissions objectiveExploring hydrogen as a solution of the sustainable futureProduction trends and market updates of renewable fuels worldwideExamples of refinery conversion: traditional towards renewableDebating the future of refining industry as a wholeMajor technology advancementsExamples of global refining activities and future strategy plansEvaluating new investments criteria for the refining sectorThe event will feature sessions on policy developments, real-time examples of refinery conversions as well as panel discussions with key industry representatives, providing an excellent platform for the attendees to share ideas and insights for making the downstream businesses more profitable. The summit is sponsored by Cryocan, Layher and ENDEGS. For more information, please visit the official page at downstream4-0.com.