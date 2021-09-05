Lite-On’s SMD LED Lamps Featured in Latest Lighting Newsletter
Lite-On’s full line of SMD LED lamps are featured in this month’s Lighting newsletter from Future Electronics.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring SMD LED lamps from Lite-On in this month's Lighting newsletter.
Lite-On's complete line of SMD LED lamps are available in miniature sizes and special configurations for automated PC board assembly and space-sensitive applications.
These SMD LED lamps are suitable for use in a wide variety of electronic equipment, including cordless and cellular phones, notebook computers, network systems, home appliances, and indoor signboard applications.
To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/liteon-full-range-of-smd-leds. To see the entire portfolio of Lite-On products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
The Lighting newsletter is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced innovations. To receive upcoming issues of the Lighting newsletter, and to stay up to date with the latest lighting innovations, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
