Limelight Nova, London-Based Global Luxury Fashion Concierge Company, Opens a New Office in Monaco
Monaco, Monaco, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To accommodate rapid growth, high demand and further sustain the company’s position on the international market, Limelight Nova will open a new office in Monaco this Autumn.
In addition to its head office in London, the new Monaco site will bring the company closer to EU clients, making shopping even easier with free stylist advice and personalized 24/7 services. Limelight Nova will maintain clients for personal shopping in St. Tropez, Forte dei Marmi, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Cannes and many other top summer locations. With over 14 years of experience, the company has successfully established itself as an extremely reliable brand in the search for rare fashion items and sold-out collections. The new office will provide better access to leading brands, unique summer collections and contemporary designers. “We plan to make Limelight Nova even more personalized and bring our savoir faire into real life. Our clients will benefit from personalised shopping with our Monaco team in the most exclusive boutiques, participate in private luxury auctions and gain access to private fashion events,” said Aelita Salamatsina, founder of Limelight Nova.
Since Monaco is a highly seasonal tourist destination and winter is the low season for most shops, Limelight Nova is especially attractive to local stores as it can act as an "extended sales team." Through its various chat commerce platforms, Limelight maintains contact with its clients all year round, wherever they are, removing the seasonality factor. Clients send photos or description of the items they are looking for via the most convenient to them messaging app, and Limelight personal stylists find the exact products at the best price. “With a rapidly growing number of orders and increasing interest in chat luxury commerce, it’s vital for us to expand,” stated Aelita. The new branch will facilitate further expansion and raise the company to a higher level of expertise.
About Limelight Nova
Since 2008 Limelight Nova has been instrumental in luxury fashion and global sourcing of rare designer items and luxury goods. The company provides services to some of the most prominent international celebrities and VIP clients. Being one of the first personal shopping companies in Europe, Limelight Nova remains one of the largest independent luxury fashion concierge companies to this day. Having established relationships with over 1000 brands worldwide, the company’s team connects directly with their head/press offices and retail outlets, creating the ultimate brand-client affiliation. For more information visit www.limelightnova.com.
