Toll Brothers to be Featured in Northern Colorado Parade of Homes with Model Home at Trailside on Harmony
Timnath, CO, September 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will be featured in the 2021 Parade of Homes in Northern Colorado with its fully-decorated Crawford model home at the company’s Trailside on Harmony community in Timnath. The 2021 Parade of Homes is presented by the Home Builders Association of Northern Colorado (NOCO HBA) and runs the weekends of Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 17-19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Trailside on Harmony community is the newest resort-style, master-planned community located in Timnath, one of Northern Colorado's most up-and-coming towns. The community is conveniently located along the Harmony Road corridor with easy access to Fort Collins, Windsor, and Loveland.
“With an abundance of recreational opportunities including the nearby Timnath and Horsetooth Reservoirs and the Rocky Mountains, being minutes to shopping and dining, and the highly-rated Poudre Valley Schools, Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony defines Colorado living at its finest,” says Mark Bailey, Group President for Toll Brothers in Colorado.
The fully-decorated Crawford model home in the Parade of Homes has two-stories with a welcoming covered entry; a stunning two-story foyer that opens onto the soaring two-story great room; luxury second-floor, primary bedroom suite; and views of the desirable covered patio beyond.
Admission is free to the Parade of Homes. In recent years, Toll Brothers has been named Builder of the Year from the NOCO HBA and won Best Floor Plan for its model in the Parade of Homes.
Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony will consist of 71 single-family homes ranging from 1,900 to 2,800 square feet and starting in the low-$500,000s. The home designs feature open-concepts with superior Toll Brothers craftsmanship offering an array of personalization options, and the highest quality building products.
Trailside on Harmony features a pool and water play area, open sports fields, picnic pavilions, two community parks, and basketball court. Residents also can enjoy the walking trails that wind throughout the community that will connect to future retail.
The sales office and model homes are located at 5617 Jedidiah Drive, Timnath, 80547. From I-25, go east at the Harmony Road exit (exit 265) for about one mile to the community. For more information, call 970-372-2777 or visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
The Trailside on Harmony community is the newest resort-style, master-planned community located in Timnath, one of Northern Colorado's most up-and-coming towns. The community is conveniently located along the Harmony Road corridor with easy access to Fort Collins, Windsor, and Loveland.
“With an abundance of recreational opportunities including the nearby Timnath and Horsetooth Reservoirs and the Rocky Mountains, being minutes to shopping and dining, and the highly-rated Poudre Valley Schools, Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony defines Colorado living at its finest,” says Mark Bailey, Group President for Toll Brothers in Colorado.
The fully-decorated Crawford model home in the Parade of Homes has two-stories with a welcoming covered entry; a stunning two-story foyer that opens onto the soaring two-story great room; luxury second-floor, primary bedroom suite; and views of the desirable covered patio beyond.
Admission is free to the Parade of Homes. In recent years, Toll Brothers has been named Builder of the Year from the NOCO HBA and won Best Floor Plan for its model in the Parade of Homes.
Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony will consist of 71 single-family homes ranging from 1,900 to 2,800 square feet and starting in the low-$500,000s. The home designs feature open-concepts with superior Toll Brothers craftsmanship offering an array of personalization options, and the highest quality building products.
Trailside on Harmony features a pool and water play area, open sports fields, picnic pavilions, two community parks, and basketball court. Residents also can enjoy the walking trails that wind throughout the community that will connect to future retail.
The sales office and model homes are located at 5617 Jedidiah Drive, Timnath, 80547. From I-25, go east at the Harmony Road exit (exit 265) for about one mile to the community. For more information, call 970-372-2777 or visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Contact
Toll Brothers ColoradoContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
Categories