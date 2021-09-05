New Yorker Electronics Releases New Innodisk Anti-Sulfuration DRAM Modules
Next Generation of 16GB & 32GB Industrial-Grade Innodisk JESD79-5 DDR5 SDRAM Offers improvements in Capacity, Speed and Voltage
Northvale, NJ, September 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Innodisk Industrial-grade DDR5 DRAM modules. The JESD79-5 DDR5 SDRAM offers significant improvements in capacity, speed, voltage and ECC functions. The modules comply with all relevant JEDEC standards and are available in 16GB and 32GB capacities, as 4800MT/s.
The DDR5 specification details up to four times as much capacity per IC, raising the maximum achievable per die capacity to 64GB and bringing the maximum potential capacity for a single DDR5 DIMM to 128GB. The Innodisk DDR5 DRAM also has a theoretical maximum transfer speed of 6400MT/s, doubling the rate of its predecessor, DDR4. In addition, the voltage has been dropped from 1.2V to 1.1V, reducing overall power consumption.
Another structural change is that power management has been moved onto the DIMM, reducing redundant power management circuitry on the motherboard for unused DIMM slots as in prior generations. For DDR5, each DIMM has two 40-bit channels (32 data bits, eight ECC bits each) for the same data total with more ECC bits. Two smaller independent channels improve memory access efficiency, leading to greater speeds with higher efficiency. Innodisk currently offers DDR5 up to 32GB and 4800MT/s.
Less than a year since the DDR5 specification release, early adoption should happen by Q4. The new DDR5 DIMMs feature original ICs, anti-sulfuration, heat spreader and conformal coating technologies with industrial-grade reliability.
Features & Benefits:
- Anti-Sulfuration
- Side Fill
- Conformal Coating
- High Capacity and Speed (Maximum Potential Up to 128GB & 6400MT/s)
- Fully Tested and Optimized for Stability and Performance
- Uses Original IC to Meet Strict Industrial Standards
- On module Power Management IC (JEDEC Standard: 1.1V)
- Operating Environment: 0°C to +85°C
Applications:
- Industrial/Embedded
- Surveillance
- Automation
- Healthcare
New Yorker Electronics supplies Innodisk flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
