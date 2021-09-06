The Rotary Club of San Francisco Joins SF-Marin Food Bank and Catholic Charities for Distribution of Personal Safety Alarms to AAPI Seniors

The Rotary Club of San Francisco, SF-Marin Food Bank and Catholic Charities partnered together to distribute personal safety alarms to 850 AAPI Seniors in the OMI (Oceanview, Merced Heights, Ingleside) neighborhood of San Francisco, California on September 4, 2021 as part of the Stop Asian Hate movement.