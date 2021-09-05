Author and Cybersecurity Expert, Jim West, will be a VIP speaker and panelist at the Arizona Technology Summit in Scottsdale, AZ on September 8th
The Woodlands, TX, September 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 12th Annual Arizona Technology Summit will be held on September 8th, 2021 at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ.
This B2B conference is targeted for the Technology and Security community. Attendees consist of IT/IS Executives and Direct reports across all verticals within the state of Arizona interested in Networking, Researching/Learning, Career Advancement, and Purchasing. Attendees get access to the right tools and make vital connections to best prepare their company's for the broad spectrum of ever-changing technology trends.
Jim will be presenting his topic, “The Real Threat of Quantum Computing,” which details how Quantum Computing is soon to become a major advancement for the world, but with this huge step forward in compute power comes a real and serious threat to security for everyone. Jim explains the threats that both commercial and government sectors face in our near future where Quantum Computing will be able to easily undermine the fundamental security safeguards we utilize to protect communications and data, as well as, the efforts and programs in place today to counter this threat.
Jim West possesses over 27 years’ experience in the Information Technology field with over 17 years focused within Cybersecurity. He has worked in the IT and Security industry across many sectors of commercial, space, federal, and defense with expertise in Biometrics, Risk Management, Security Analysis, and Network and Systems Auditing. Jim holds multiple certifications which include; CISSP-ISSEP, ISSMP, CAP, GSLC, GCIH, GSNA, GCWN, G2700, PMP, CIPP, C-CISO, CEH, and many others.
Jim has spoken at events in Dubai, Kuwait, South Korea, Las Vegas, DC, Honolulu, Phoenix, London, Singapore, and Germany. Besides being an excellent speaker, Jim is also an Award-Winning author and writer with over 50 publications. Jim’s “Cyber Security Test Tips & Methods” ebook placed in the 100 Best Cyber Security Books of All-Time list by Bookauthority.org.
