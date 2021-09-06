iPOP LA Headlines the Latest Issue of Pageantry Magazine
This year’s convention iPOP LA event graced a multipage spread in the Summer Issue of Pageantry Magazine.
Los Angeles, CA, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In the latest issue of Pageantry Magazine, iPOP LA’s summer event graced a multipage spread of the renowned industry publication. The feature included a front-page headline, along with an exclusive recap of this year’s convention.
In the magazine feature, Pageantry Magazine remarked on the vast number of success stories discovered year after year during the week-long event. With Hollywood stars from the film set to the stage, the feature highlighted how numerous iPOP alumni have gone on to become today’s leading stars.
The article shines a light on everything from the lively opening pep rally to the talented performer auditions throughout the week and the showstopping showcase. Readers of the magazine feature were given an in-depth overview of iPOP Bi-annual event and the role it plays in career success. Photos taken from throughout the event by KG Photography were on display in the 8-page spread.
Top moments from the spectacular awards night showcase served as additional features of the article. Performance highlights of High School Musical and Aladdin, put on by iPOP’s talented performers, took center stage in the piece.
Among the highlighted coverage were red carpet snaps of iPOP LA’s celebrity guests in attendance, Stefan Benz and Ava Kolker, alongside iPOP President and CEO Kirsten Poulin.
Readers can pick up their own digital or print copy of the highly anticipated and exclusive coverage in Pageantry Magazine’s Summer Issue now.
About Carl Dunn
Carl is the CEO of Pageantry, Talent, and Entertainment Services, Inc., publisher of both Pageantry magazine, featured in the blockbuster film Miss Congeniality, and PromTime magazine. Carl, whose family helped found the pageant and modeling competition industry in 1962, has been a featured industry expert for HBO, Behind the Scenes with Jeannie Mai during the Miss USA Pageant, the E! channel, The New York Times, Newsweek, the BBC, People magazine and Marie Clare. An industry veteran, Carl has produced and emceed countless local, state, and international events in both the pageant and modeling genres.
About Pageantry Magazine
Pageantry, distributed nationally and internationally for over 41 years, is the
leading industry voice and publication for the beauty, fashion, and modeling industries, covering such recognizable events as the Miss Universe Organization, the Miss America Organization, the A-List of the pageantry industry, the International Modeling and Talent Association, as well as supporting the major fashion markets of Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago. Pageantry also promotes the nation's largest competitions for supplying new talent to the entertainment industry through the premier modeling and talent conventions held in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.
Follow Pageantry Magazine @pageantrymagazine on Instagram
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations | info@ipopla.com | 310.463.756
