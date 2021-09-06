Mr. and Miss iPOP Featured in the Latest Edition of Pageantry Magazine
This year’s convention and Mr. and Miss iPOP were featured in the latest issue of Pageantry Magazine.
Los Angeles, CA, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 2021 Mr. and Miss iPOP debuted in the latest edition of Pageantry Magazine. The featured spread highlights the iPOP performers set against the backdrop of the iPOP’s 2021 event in Orlando, FL. The shoot took place exclusively on iPOP’s main stage and was streamed live internationally.
Pageantry Magazine CEO Carl Dunn served as the MC for the Livestream photoshoot and conducted an exclusive Q&A with the performers. In the magazine feature, Mr. IPOP Cole Miller and Miss iPOP Abigaille Batu-Tiako provided their in-depth take on the iPOP experience and future career goals.
Cole Miller found his way to the stage of iPOP LA at the guidance of Prestige Talent. At the same time, Abigaille Batu-Tiako received her shining moment after being discovered by AMTA LV. The performers stood out at this year’s event based on their skills and overall star-power, leading to their selection as the inaugural Mr. and Miss iPOP for the bi-annual event. Among other awards that performers receive at the week-long convention, Mr. and Miss iPOP’s title was among the most coveted. The selection as Mr. and Miss iPOP gave Cole and Abigaille a chance to receive exposure worldwide for the Livestream and live broadcast moments of the awards night showcase.
Among the highlights of the crowning achievement were the center stage photoshoot and an exclusive feature in Pageantry Magazine’s Summer Issue. In her IPOP experience, Abigaille shared the following, stating, “Every day, I was learning and improving! Not to mention networking!... Throughout the week, there was so much love and positivity. I really felt myself opening up and learning my craft… I am forever grateful to be this year’s Miss iPOP!”
On his own iPOP LA experience, Cole Miller stated, “My experience at iPOP was unimaginable! I met a lot of people who I am still in contact with to this day, and they are all so supportive. It was also eye-opening at the boot camps since they taught me a lot of new techniques and ways to build myself in both acting and modeling.”
Both performers are well on their way to a successful career following their attendance at this year’s iPOP LA. For more from this exclusive one-on-one interview with Mr. and Miss iPOP, readers can get their hands on a print or digital copy of Pageantry Magazine’s Summer Issue out now!
About Carl Dunn
Carl is the CEO of Pageantry, Talent, and Entertainment Services, Inc., publisher of both Pageantry magazine, featured in the blockbuster film Miss Congeniality, and PromTime magazine. Carl, whose family helped found the pageant and modeling competition industry in 1962, has been a featured industry expert for HBO, Behind the Scenes with Jeannie Mai during the Miss USA Pageant, the E! channel, The New York Times, Newsweek, the BBC, People magazine and Marie Clare. An industry veteran, Carl has produced and emceed countless local, state, and international events in both the pageant and modeling
genres.
About Pageantry Magazine
Pageantry, distributed nationally and internationally for over 41 years, is the
leading industry voice and publication for the beauty, fashion, and modeling industries, covering such recognizable events as the Miss Universe Organization, the Miss America Organization, the A-List of the pageantry industry, the International Modeling and Talent Association, as well as supporting the major fashion markets of Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago. Pageantry also promotes the nation's largest competitions for supplying new talent to the entertainment industry through the premier modeling and talent conventions held in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations | info@ipopla.com | 310.463.7560
