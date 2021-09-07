Ms. Woman United States, Joanna Trailov, Attends Linden Public House II Grand Opening and Establishes a Location for an iamlov.org Butterfly Effect Mural
Linden, TX, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Woman United States, Joanna Trailov, travelled from California to Linden Texas, to help with the grand opening of Natalie Gorman’s restaurant, Linden Public House II, where they serve Kentucky southern comfort food, and have a passion for the community.
On September 4, they celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Linden Public House ll supported by friends, Mayor Lynn Reynolds, Ms. Woman United States Joanna Trailov, and the Chamber of Commerce. Trailov shared that Natalie is referred by her friends and community as Mama Nat and that she finds her joy serving this quaint community, her favorite recipes and home cooking.
Ms. Woman United States had the opportunity to share her lov with the community and connect about the needs for the community around domestic violence and trauma. The partnership with the Linden Public House II and iamlov.org established a location for an upcoming Butterfly Effect Trail mural where larger than life size butterflies are being painted across the United States as a statement for healing.
Linden Public House II in Linden Texas, make some time to stay, toast your next celebration, watch the game, gather with love, play some board games, or just catch up with the town locals. There is always room for you at the Linden Public House ll.
Joanna Trailov
661-755-2657
iamlov.org
