EcoGift Book Publish Eisenhower Matrix Time Management Planner Thats Make Work from Home Easy
One of the most important steps in the work from home journey is making a plan. The EcoGift Book Publish Eisenhower Matrix Time Management Planner Thats makes Work from Home Easy and it is a perfect way to stay more efficient and effective.
Dover, DE, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eisenhower Matrix is a five-box decision making matrix that was created by Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States. This method has been applied in various fields across the world. People have used it in the military, government, and education.
Doer Planner is a new planner notebook that launched on Amazon. This planner is designed to help people achieve their goals through the Eisenhower Matrix organization system. The Doer Planner has a daily to do list with sections for routine tasks, appointments, personal notes, and urgency-impotant matrix to help you achieve your goal on time.
Doer Planner is a time management notebook that helps freelancers and anyone who work from home to set goals, plan their day, stay focused on what important. It also provides overview of tasks for freelancers with deadlines so they can know how many hours they need to spend on each task.
It's common for people to forget or push off their to do items in a day. This is why a daily to do list planner is such a great tool. It works like an agenda and helps you stay productive by keeping track of your daily tasks and deadlines.
Eisenhower Matrix method is best used to determine what activities are important and should be done urgently, what tasks are not urgent but are important, what tasks are urgent but not important, what tasks are neither urgent nor important, and finally what tasks can be delegated.
Doer Planner available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Doer-Planner-Management-Do-Productivity/dp/1005134561/
About The Publisher
The EcoGift Book is a company that sells notebooks, planners and guestbooks to help people stay productive and environmentally conscious. They use sustainable materials such as recycled paper and soy ink for the print. Their products also help people get over the "I don't want to write down my goals" phase by providing a beautiful setting for you to write your goals in or an inspiring space in which to read them.
Contact
Van Clayton
269-575-3427
https://ecogiftbook.wordpress.com
