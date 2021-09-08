Nine Way Real Estate, a Dubai-Based Agency Observant of Market Trends
Mortgage rates, payment plans and visa policies instrumental growth role in Dubai residential real estate transactions.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dubai has witnessed a notable rise in residential transactions over Q2 2021, with positive market sentiment and continued international buyer interest driving sales. Factors as favorable mortgage rates, payment plans and new visas, amongst others, have been instrumental for this growth.
Mortgage Finder, part of Property Finder Group, recorded a 91% increase in completed mortgage transactions between the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021. According to the independent mortgage consultancy, 40% of all sales transactions in Dubai were completed with a mortgage. The report revealed that the average loan amount increased by 24% from H2 2020 to H1 2021, with the average mortgage size in the first half of 2021 sitting at around $600,000 (AED2.2m).
“At Nine Way Real Estate, we are very observant of the market trends and how to better serve our clients,” said Monica Garcia Ricardo, owner of Nine Way Real Estate. “We have noticed that the international clients, that have entrusted us to guide and assist them with their recent investments and home purchases in Dubai, often request us to suggest or contact them with reliable companies who can assist with the mortgage, visa/residency, and company formation services.”
The strong legal structure of the UAE makes it one of the best places for foreign and local investors to do business. The government offers a supportive and structured environment for any foreign investor to start a business in Dubai. The process of company formation in Dubai is fairly streamlined, with straightforward regulations. It is possible to complete your business registration in a very short time. Company formation in Dubai has different parameters for different business types. There are different jurisdictions in the UAE to start your business in: Mainland Business Setup, Free Zone Business Setup, and Offshore Company Formation.
“Our financial services partner has years of experience and proven industry expertise. With an unrivaled knowledge of the UAE mortgage industry, years of mortgage experience working for various multinational banks and knowledge of Conventional and Islamic Finance, they are able to help source the best financial solution for resident and non-resident buyers. Nine Way Real Estate has also signed referral agreements with reputable, reliable and trusted business partners that deliver a wide range of business setup services and solutions on-time and with commitment. They can provide full assistance in setting up a business, or assist with select needs like: investment residency visas, long term visas, golden visa applications, legal support, business consulting, translation and tax advisory,” Garcia Ricardo said.
For more information and to avail access to exclusive consulting partners visit Nine Way Real Estate website www.9way.co and get in touch with the team.
About Nine Way Real Estate:
Nine Way Real Estate is a modern, boutique size, Real Estate Agency based in Business Bay, Dubai, UAE, built on traditional values of service and integrity. The team is top in the industry and expertly advises at every stage. With talented and multilingual realtors specialized in Secondary Sales and Off-plan Investment properties with all major Dubai Developers, experience is what sets them apart. Nine Way Real Estate is an agency with established connections to produce results while providing the highest level of customer service, attention to detail and courtesy.
For more information: www.9way.co
To get in touch directly, please contact:
Nine Way Real Estate
www.9way.co
